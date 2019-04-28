It’s been a theme for much of the season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team.

But Sunday’s version was even more dramatically obvious than the rest of them.

In getting swept by Texas State with a 10-8 loss at Russo Park, the numbers illustrating that loss were simply outrageous for Cajun coaches, players and fans to stomach.

UL pitchers walked 10 batters and hit three others. Texas State’s pitchers walked none and hit one.

The Bobcats got seven hits in the game and scored 10 runs.

In scoring four runs in the seventh, the Cajuns’ offense collected six hits, only one shy of Texas State’s hit total for the game.

“It’s real simple,” UL coach Tony Robichaux said. “We hit .300 for the weekend and we outhit 13-7 (today), but with seven hits, they’ve got 10 runs. Mathematically, you can’t do that, but you can when you walk people and hit people.”

Freshman starter Logan Savoy walked three, before being lifted after only one out. Freshman reliever Blake Schultz did give the squad three innings, but walked two and hit two in giving up four hits and three runs.

After Caleb Armstrong continued to struggle, the only effective arm for the Cajuns on Sunday was Jacob Schultz, who allowed one run on two hits, one walk and struck out three.

As demoralizing as those numbers have to be for a team trying to end a six-game losing streak, the Cajuns somehow mounted a rally.

“The great thing about this team is we have no internal issues,” Robichaux said. “Usually, when you’re marred in something like that, you have internal issues. They play hard, they work hard, they care. We’re just not doing the things you need to do to be a good baseball team. That’s to stop the walks and the hit batters. Those are the things you’ve got to do. Without being able to control that, it starts to avalanche.”

In that four-run sixth, Orynn Veillon and O’Neal Lochridge both had RBI singles, while Todd Lott and Hunter Kasuls added RBI ground outs.

Sure, the Cajuns left the go-ahead runs on base in that inning, but rarely does any team get more than six hits in one inning.

The key was Texas State pitchers walked no one in that frame in order to maintain a 9-8 lead going to the eighth.

And then guess what UL’s staff does in the very next half inning? You got it.

Jacob Schultz hits the lead-off batter John Wuthrich, who comes around to score a key insurance run.

“From there, we get the bases loaded and we’ve got a chance to take the lead, but we don’t take the lead,” Robichaux said. “It’s kind of what we’ve done all year long on both sides of the ball.”

The one bright spot in the middle of this latest loss is senior Daniel Lahare was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to get his average up to .217.

Still, the Cajuns fell to 20-27 overall and 8-13 in league play. It’s been a long, hard fall since the Thursday evening before Easter when UL enjoyed an 8-4 lead with two innings to go with a chance to get to over .500 for the first time all season at 21-20.

They’ve now lost seven games since that late-inning collapse.

“The only thing you can’t do is you can’t quit,” Robichaux said. “At the end of the day, that’s the once ace you have in your pocket. That’s the one thing about these guys, they haven’t quit. You stop walking people and hitting people, we win this game.”