There were two dramatic endings in the final 27 seconds of UL’s spring game Thursday at Cajun Field.
And a little controversy in the Vermilion team’s 13-11 win.
After trailing 10-0 for most of the game, the White team actually grabbed an 11-10 lead thanks first to a 43-yard completion from Chandler Fields to Jacob Bernard, who refused to go down with 27 seconds left.
Fields then connected with Pearse Migl for the two-point conversion for the 11-10 lead.
But the Vermilion squad brought starting quarterback Levi Lewis back for a comeback attempt. After hitting Peter LeBlanc for a 17-yarder, it appeared Lewis was sacked by linebacker AJ Riley to end it, but the ruling was to allow the play to continue.
“It was a tough one,” White team linebacker Kris Moncrief said. “The White team feels like AJ got that sack. It was supposed to be it, it’s game. But stuff like that happens, we’ve got to move on.”
It resulted in an 18-yard completion to Chris Smith to set up Kenneth Almendares for a game-winning 51-yard field goal on the game’s final play for the win.
“I got up there and I told myself, ‘I’m not missing this’,” Almendares said. “That’s all I said. I did it. I just kicked it. It felt good.”
Almendares had missed a 45-yard field goal to end the Vermilion team’s previous drive.
“There were some bang-bang plays out there tonight that could have went both ways,” UL coach Billy Napier said of the controversial ending. “We had an instant replay touchdown, we had a couple questionable sack situations.
“I’m glad I’m not an official. I’ll tell you this, after standing back there today, I’ve got a great appreciation for what those guys do each and every day. We’ve got hard jobs and they have hard jobs too.”
Fields ended the game 12-of-15 passing for 136 yards with a touchdown.
Lewis was limited to 15-of-26 passing for 167 yards and a score.
Chris Smith led the Vermilion team with 61 yards on 14 carries and Neal Johnson was the leading receiver with four grabs for 32 yards. Johnson’s 5-yard TD catch in the second quarter gave Vermilion a 7-0 lead that Almendares made 10-0 with a 28-yard field goal with six seconds left in the first half.
Ben Woolridge was also productive for the White squad at 6-for-11 for 54 yards.
Bernard led the White receivers with four grabs for 79 yards and the score.
Emani Bailey led the White rushers with 46 yards on 13 attempts.
“I think it just speaks to the competitive group that we have,” Napier said of the fantastic finish. “I’ve got to give this group of players some credit. They compete, man. Practices have been just like this. I’ve been very proud of how our players have handled the workload.”
Truthfully, some of the most impressive performances were on the defensive side. Mekhi Garner led the way with eight tackles, followed by Bralen Trahan with six and Jourdan Quibodeaux with five.
Linebacker Kris Moncrief ended an early Vermilion drive with an interception in the end zone and also recorded a tackle for loss.
“It felt really good,” Moncrief said of the interception. “Seeing coach (Patrick) Toney call the play. When I’m looking and I saw the ball coming, my eyes got real big. ‘Oh my, he’s really throwing the ball this way.’ I couldn’t miss it. It was a blessing.”
Senior safety Blair Brooks led the White defense with 10 tackles.
“Blair’s a guy that last year earned a role as a four-core special teams player,” Napier said. “The thing that impressed me this spring is I thought he tackled really well. He’s been playing physical in particular in the scrimmages.”