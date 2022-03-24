UL softball coach Gerry Glasco has never been shy about the expectations for his team.
Even after losing games to Georgia State and Georgia Southern early in Sun Belt season, that doesn’t change his goals for this weekend’s home league series against UTA starting 6 p.m. Friday at Lamson Park.
“These three games are extremely important,” Glasco said. “It’s critical that we win all three games, that we put together a great effort. I don’t think you can overemphasize how important these three games are.
“There’s absolutely no reason we can win these three games, if we play our best softball and if we play at a high level of softball.”
The Cajuns are currently 17-8 overall and 4-2 in league play, while UTA is 11-11 and 3-3. The Mavericks are riding a five-game winning streak, including a signature win over Oklahoma State.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to quit having that happen to us,” Glasco said, referring to the 12-10 loss at Georgia Southern on Saturday. “That’s been a common denominator in our losses – the big inning.
“That game we lost 12-10 was the opposite of our best effort. That was about as bad as I felt like we could play. A very poor performance that is unacceptable in a Ragin’ Cajun uniform. When you’re the head coach, you’re responsible for that.”
Part of the reasons for that loss was losing two starters – shortstop Alexa Langeliers and outfielder Jenna Kean - to head injuries earlier in the doubleheader.
Neither are expected to play this weekend.
“We played game two a little bit confused and shorthanded and still were able to fight hard and give ourselves a chance to win the game at the end,” Glasco said.
Glasco said he plans to adjust the pregame routine to prevent giving up so many runs early in games.
“I think we have to have a better focus in the bullpen in pregame warmup,” he said. “I think our pregame warmup has to be much tougher and much more detailed. We’ve addressed that. That’s our hope, that’ll take care of it.”
The Mavs (17-34 last season) beat the Cajuns 8-3 in game two of their series in Arlington last season.
UTA is led offensively by Aaliyah White (.383, 9 RBIs), Jadyn Erickson (.340, 2 RBIs), KJ Murphy (.333, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs) and Meagan Smith (.328, 5 HRs, 15 RBIs).
Former Cajun Jessica Adams (7-7, 3.21, 89.1 IP, 48 K) and Gracie Bumpurs (4-3, 6.45 ERA, 38 IP, 16 K) have started the bulk of the games in the circle.