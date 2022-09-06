Perhaps it was just a coincidence.
In the first true game of the Michael Desormeaux era, the tight ends played a huge role in UL’s offensive production.
Prior to replacing Billy Napier as UL head coach, Desormeaux primarily coached tight ends.
Senior tight end Johnny Lumpkin was the offensive star of the night with five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns — on his birthday, to boot.
But that doesn’t include a 17-yard gain on fourth down late by Pearse Migl on a play Desormeaux described as the "play of the game" to set up the clinching touchdown pass to Lumpkin. It also doesn't account for two first-down receptions by Neal Johnson.
“Those guys are really good players,” Desormeaux said. “The ball found them, and that’s just the way the game works sometimes.”
Naturally, there aren’t any players on UL’s roster that Desormeaux knows better.
“I’m not surprised,” he said. “I’ve always felt that group is tremendously talented.”
Both Desormeaux and Lumpkin were quick to warn all who would listen since Saturday’s win that it’s not necessarily a sign of things to come.
“The whole deal with that is you have to prepare for the opportunities when they come, and you don’t know how that’s going to go,” Desormeaux said. “The way the football game is played, you might go three weeks without another catch.
“Certainly not because we don’t want to get it to him, but it’s when the ball finds you, you’ve got to go and produce.”
Desormeaux loves that a seed was planted in the minds of future opponents concerning the tight ends' production.
“Even if the ball doesn’t find them this week or next, the threat of having guys out there that can make plays down the field in the passing game and converting on third down and second-and-longs makes it hard for a defense when you know that from sideline to sideline, you’ve got guys who can make plays,” he said. “That to me is what’s most important.”
Cajuns in the NFL
The two teams that played in the Sun Belt title game last season — UL and Appalachian State — lead the Sun Belt in former players to make active rosters to start the 2022 NFL season.
Both programs have six players. UL’s delegation includes safety Percy Butler (Commanders), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (Steelers), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (Dolphins), running back Elijah Mitchell (49ers), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (Jets) and safety Tracy Walker (Lions).
Add in practice squad members, and the Mountaineers and Cajuns still lead the way with 13 total for Appalachian State and 10 for the Cajuns.
UL’s four practice-squad performers are linebacker Ferrod Gardner (Washington), cornerback Michael Jacquet (Chargers), running back Trey Ragas (Rams) and defensive tackle Christian Ringo (Saints).
Running back rotation
Terrence Williams led UL in rushing with 10 carries for 61 yards in the opener, but Desormeaux warned against reading too much into those numbers.
“Probably a week-to-week thing,” Desormeaux said. “I think Terrence and Dre’lyn (Washington) are both the big bodies. The physical runs, those guys are really good at. Dre’lyn didn’t have the production that Terrence had, didn’t have the same opportunities maybe, but Terrence has proven that you can trust the guy to go in there and do it.”
Washington had three carries for 5 yards.
Jacob Kibodi and Chris Smith bring a different element.
“Kibodi and Chris are kind of in the same mold,” Desormeaux said. “They’re both pretty electric whenever they can get the edge and get a little space. I feel good about all four of them.”
Quarterback Chandler Fields was pleased with the group as well.
“I thought they both did a great job,” Fields said of Kibodi and Williams. “They run the ball very aggressively whenever they run. You can’t ask for much more. They pick up protections when they need to. They do a really great job back there.”