The No. 7 UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team had five representatives on the 2019 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division I All-Central Region Team which was announced by the organization on Thursday.
Pitcher Summer Ellyson and shortstop Alissa Dalton were selected to represent UL on the NFCA All-Central Region first team. Third baseman Kara Gremillion, outfielder Sarah Hudek and catcher Julie Rawls were second team selections.
The all-region awards honor softball student-athletes from the NFCA's 10 regions with first, second and third team selections. NFCA member coaches from each respective region voted on the teams.
Each of Louisiana’s honorees now become eligible for selection to the 2019 NFCA Division I All-American squads. The All-America teams will be announced at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, via NFCA.org.
The selections mark the 32nd consecutive year that at least one Ragin' Cajun received all-region accolades and increases the program’s all-time total number of selections to 131. For the 12th consecutive year, UL had multiple honorees.
The five honorees for UL were the third-most among the NFCA Central Region programs, trailing only top-ranked Oklahoma (eight) and Texas Tech (six).
Ellyson and Dalton returned to the NFCA All-Central Region Team for the second straight year. Ellyson, the nation’s leader in wins and the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year, picked up her first career first team honor. Boosted by a team-leading .471 average since March 20, Sun Belt Player of the Year honors and a steady arm at shortstop, Dalton earned repeat first team accolades.
Gremillion, who has generated a career-best 15 extra base hits and leads the Ragin’ Cajuns in doubles (11), as well as Rawls, who sports 10 home runs and a team-best 49 RBIs, each picked up their first career all-region award.
Hudek collected an all-region honor for the second straight season, adding to her NFCA All-South selection last season at Texas A&M. She has made an immediate impact at Louisiana, leading the team in home runs (11) and total bases (105) entering the NCAA postseason.