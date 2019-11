North Vermilion pitcher Hayden Durke officially signed with UL's baseball program Wednesday. Durke was 7-3 and a 3.34 ERA last season with 78 strikeouts in 44 innings. That's after striking out 80 in 58.3 innings as a sophomore. Joining him for the signing are from left: (top row) North Vermilion athletic director Jack LeBlanc, baseball coach Jeremy Trahan and principal Tommy Byler; (bottom row) brother Drew, Hayden, mother Tanya and father Colby.