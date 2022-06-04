If nothing else, the No. 3-seeded UL Ragin’ Cajuns play really entertaining baseball.
For the first time in four consecutive postseason nailbiters, though, coach Matt Deggs’ Cardiac Cajuns fell short in an 9-6 decision to the top-seeded Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday in the NCAA College Station Regional at Olsen Field.
“I thought it was a hell of a game,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “It was an entertaining game. I thought both sides got after it. Both sides competed really hard.”
With the loss, the Cajuns (37-22) will now meet No. 2 TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. The winner of that game will meet Texas A&M (39-18) at 7 p.m. Sunday.
“They came up with the big hits,” Deggs said. “They’re a really good offense. That’s a good ball club over there, but I’m proud of our boys. I’m proud of the way we played. Bottom line, they just outhit us at the end of the day.”
The Aggies came on fire with four runs in the first inning off UL starter Jacob Schultz. Essentially it was four ground balls and a bloop single, but it worked thanks to two-run singles for Ryan Targac and Brett Minnich.
Schultz wouldn’t exactly shut them down the rest of his outing, but the senior right-hander wouldn’t allow another run.
“It was hot out there,” Deggs said of Schultz. “That lineup is right up there with Texas State, maybe even a few more pieces. I thought he battled and settled in really well. That first inning, maybe could have been a little different. Those first two hits weren’t hard, but look, they’re a tough offense to stop. Their two through six maybe, that’s as good as it gets.”
Schultz stranded one in the second, two in the third and three more in the fourth. The only problem is it took him 104 pitches over 4.2 innings in allowing three earned runs on 10 hits.
UL’s staff relieved him in favor of Chipper Menard after Schultz hit a batter with two outs.
His teammates made sure Schultz’s stubborn effort was wasted by scoring in each of the first three innings.
Heath Hood doubled to rightcenter with two outs to score a pair in the first.
Julian Brock then scored UL’s first run before two outs in the regional with a leadoff home run to center to make it 4-3 in the second.
UL’s small-ball approach continued to work in the third when the Aggies threw the ball away at first on a sacrifice bunt after Kyle DeBarge and Carson Roccaforte led off with singles.
“It’s a game you dream of playing as a kid,” Roccaforte said. “There’s no better atmosphere really. Just hats off to those guys, they swing it and they never go away.
“I thought we swung it well too, but they had the bigger hits.”
Hood’s ground out tied it and then UL converted yet another double steal to take a 5-4 lead.
“We’ve been coming on since April offensively,” Deggs said. “This is a really good offense that we’ve got. We can beat you in a lot of different ways. I wish we weren’t banged up right now, but that’s not excuse. I thought the guys we had played their butts off.”
Two innings later, Roccaforte led off with a single and scored after two straight sacrifice bunts – the second one by Hood for his fourth RBI of the game – for a 6-4 Cajuns’ lead.
“We had our shot,” Deggs said. “We had a two-run lead. We just couldn’t hold on to it.”
Initially, Menard showed some positive signs by striking out the side in the sixth, but then gave up three straight hits to open the seventh to give way to Tommy Ray.
Troy Clauch’s RBI double got the Aggies close and Minnich’s RBI single tied it.
Aggies’ starter Nathan Dettmer was pulled after 4.1 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits, no walks and four strikeouts.
Senior lefty reliever Jacob Palisch calmed UL’s offensive attack with three shutout innings, giving up four hits, no walks and three strikeouts.
Much like Schultz, that gave the Aggies’ offense enough time to respond. After the two-run rally tied it in the seventh, Jack Moss led off the eighth with a shot off second baseman Warnner Quinones for a base hit.
As Moss took second on a wild pitch, a throwing error chased him to third. That chased Ray in favor of Jake Hammond with a runner on third and no outs.
After getting one out, Austin Bost smashed a two-run homer to left to give the Aggies the lead for good.
“Yeah, I can’t lie,” Roccaforte said of his former prep teammate stepping to the plate. “He made me a little nervous. He’s done that his whole life. Hats off to him. Yeah, I was a little nervous.”
Still, UL didn’t exactly die.
C.J. Willis led off the eighth with a single and Bobby Lada followed with a line single to left. Lada was 2-for-2 in the game off the bench as a designated hitter.
Freshman right-hander Brad Rudis relieved Palisch to face Veillon with an 0-1 count. A strikeout of Veillon and a failed double steal attempt ended the threat, though.
“The thing about these regionals is they’re not single elimination – they’re double elimination,” Deggs said. “We’ve been in this boat before, so we do know there is a path forward. It is doable, but it’s going to take some heroic efforts at the same time.
“I’m proud of these guys. I’ll go to battle with them any day.”
Deggs confirmed that usual game three starter Jeff Wilson will start Sunday’s game against TCU.
“If he can execute three pitches, which is asking a lot, right?,” Deggs said. “But we’ve seen him do it a lot of times this year. I think he’ll get us off to a good start.”