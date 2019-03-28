Cole Prudhomme had no way of really knowing what to expect.

Being from Eunice High, which has had the same head coach in Paul Trosclair for two and a half decades, and then having the same head coach for his first three years at UL, perhaps the Cajuns’ center wasn’t supposed to know how to act under a new head coach.

It also didn’t help that he had offseason shoulder surgery and missed the first spring in coach Billy Napier’s new system.

So it was no real surprise that it took a while for Prudhomme for get adjusted for his junior season.

“The only sense of me feeling far behind was me feeling out of shape,” Prudhomme said. “I hadn’t touched pads in almost a year. Mentally, I took so many mental reps, so I picking up the plays like that.

“I understand how everything worked. It was just going out there and actually practicing, getting in the groove of doing the things. No doubt, I was behind, but not like, ‘Oh, I’ve got so far to catch up.’ It was just get back into shape and get back in the feel of things.”

But once the regular season actually began, Prudhomme’s first impression on his new coaching staff wasn’t his best.

“He was inconsistent early in the year,” Napier said. “He was a guy we were really pushing.”

Things were definitely different.

“Coach Napier came in with a new culture,” Prudhomme said. “It’s a culture shock to anybody, just changing the way you’re doing things, period. It was just me buying in each and every day, just learning how they want to do things. If I could look back, I wish I was more head-first in everything.

“But as I sit back and re-watch all the games, I can see myself each week doing things better and better. I’m proud that I made progress. I just wish I could have made more progress or made the progress faster.”

Before the progress came, however, Prudhomme had to first learn a new technique.

“There’s only so many ways you can run the ball, so a lot of it carries over,” the 6-3, 293-pound red-shirt senior said. “But the biggest thing to me personally was the technique and how they want you to implement the blocks. How to step properly, where your eyes need to be, things like that. That was the biggest thing to me and as a whole. The way we used to step and the way we step now are two different things.”

In time, however, Prudhomme became all-in and he no longer had to think before moving.

“Mainly it was technique,” he said. “It all comes back to the same things - footwork and hand placements – I started getting better with my steps and picking up blitzes a little better. When you’re more confident on a play, you’re going to go even harder on it.”

By midseason, Napier and his staff began noticing the turnaround.

“Cole really played well the second half of the season,” Napier said. “In our cut-ups, he was very effective the second half of the year, partly because his effort improved, he played with a lot better motor, his technique was better, his hands were better and I thought he did a nice job communicating to the other four.”

Fast-forward to this spring and now everything is so much smoother.

“We’re ready to roll,” Prudhomme said. “Last spring to this spring, last year we were learning how to do things. This spring, we’re training ourselves to do it perfectly. Last year, it was a new offense, new way, so everything was ‘What is this play?’, ‘What does this play mean?’, ‘How do you do this play?’. Now we know all the details of why we run these plays. Now it’s, ‘I didn’t take the right step’, ‘I stepped too far,’ or ‘I didn’t step enough?’”

Napier now sees a Prudhomme who is “a better communicator with a very thorough understanding of what we’re doing” as a senior in his second season under his new head coach.

That means Prudhomme’s bar has been raised higher than ever.

“Being perfect,” Prudhomme said. “That’s very hard to achieve, but it’s something we’ve got to do every day in work. With the coaches we’ve got and the way coach Napier keeps laying everything out, as long as you keep coming every day and rolling up your sleeves and going to work, the perfectness is going to come. You just have to keep practicing perfect.”