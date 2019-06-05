When his UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team was eliminated in the finals of the Oxford regional last month, coach Gerry Glasco said exactly what was likely to take place.

He would be in agony for two or three days going over every decision he made down the stretch in total frustration for the disappointing end to the 52-6 season.

Then he would get to work to building UL’s 2020 roster.

That process certainly isn’t complete yet, but a big step toward achieving that goal came Wednesday with the announcement of three transfers coming to Lamson Park.

Junior outfielder Callie Martin from Missouri, junior utility Mia Camuso of Oregon and junior infielder Melissa Mayeux from Miami Dade Junior College officially joined the Ragin’ Cajuns program.

“There’s no doubt that these three players will make us better,” Glasco said.

Exactly which position each one will play come next February, however, remains a question.

“I’m not as concerned about that because I think all three are elite athletes,” he said. “We’ll figure it out.”

In fact, Glasco said he almost wants positions to be considered open and allow the candidates to battle for them through the fall and January practice sessions.

Mayeux, a native of Le Barcares, France, is the latest former baseball player brought to the program, following catcher Julie Rawls and outfielder Sarah Hudek. Mayeux played shortstop on France’s U18 junior national team, becoming the first female baseball player on MLB’s International Registration list.

Unless she can beat out Alissa Dalton at shortstop, she’ll be an option at second or third base. Offensively, Mayeux hit .377 with eight homers and 31 RBIs as a freshman, before hitting .431 with 32 extra-base hits and 59 RBIs as a sophomore at Miami Dade.

“I think she’s going to hit,” Glasco said. “She’ll get tested early on next season. We’re playing some very good teams early next season,”

Among those tests are Texas, Oklahoma State, Florida State and Ole Miss.

Martin encounters an outfield with an opening and two returning starters in Raina O’Neal and Hudek. Over the last two seasons at Missouri, Martin started 110 games – in centerfield as a freshman and rightfield last year. She hit .225 with three homes and 25 RBIs as a freshman and then .237 with three homers and 18 RBIs this past spring.

“I followed her in high school and travel ball and she was a great hitter,” Glasco said. “In travel ball, she hit a ton of home runs and stole a lot of bases. For whatever reason, those kind of numbers didn’t transfer to college ball, but she’s a great athlete. I know she can hit. She can play.”

Camuso is a left-handed hitter, who also isn’t coming with a specific position in mind. She didn’t play last season after her first two seasons were with the Ducks. As a freshman, she hit .341 with 14 doubles and 47 RBIs, before hitting .294 with 12 doubles and 24 RBIs in 2018.

The Redding, California native was the No. 18-rated player in America after hitting 42 homers with 162 RBIs in her prep career. She had two sisters played Division I softball – Samantha at UCLA and Mandy at St. Mary’s.

“She is a leader, winner and competitor who exemplifies the type of athlete that we need here at Louisiana to help our program reach its highest potential,” Glasco said of Camuso.

Camuso will compete with junior Kourtney Gremillion for time at first base and has also played outfield in the past as well.

Glasco also said that experimenting with a left-handed second baseman could be an option.

Also expected to compete at second and third base is Brittany Holland, who missed the last two seasons with knee injuries.