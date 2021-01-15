ARLINGTON, Texas The UL Ragin’ Cajuns lost for the third straight weekend as the visiting team in dark jerseys with a tough 91-86 road defeat at the hands of the UTA Mavericks on Friday.
The Cajuns dropped to 8-4 overall and 2-3 in Sun Belt play, while UTA improved to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in league play. The two teams will wrap up the weekend series at 4 p.m. Saturday at the College Park Center in Arlington.
Essentially the Cajuns lost the game at the free throw line. While the Cajuns only made 11 of 21 attempts at the line, the Mavs made 24 of their 28 tries at the line.
Shahada Wells was the star of the game for the Mavs with 31 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jordan Phillips added 17 points. UTA shot 43.8 percent from the field, 47.8 percent from the 3-point line (9-of-22) and 85.5 percent at the line.
The Cajuns, meanwhile, settled for 44 percent from the field, 40.9 percent from 3-point land and 52.4 percent at the line.
Cedric Russell scored 17 points to lead UL behind 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point land. Dou Gueye was next with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Mylik Wilson struggled from the field again with 11 points on 5-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds.
Theo Akwuba collected another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with four blocks.
Jacobi Gordon also reached double figures with 10 points (2-of-3 from 3-point land) and five rebounds in just 13 minutes.