UL's sophomore offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence has been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy preseason watch list, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Torrence is one of 21 offensive guards and one of just five Sun Belt performers to be named on the list, which recognizes the best interior lineman in college football. In all, 85 players were selected.
Torrence's recognition makes it two straight seasons with a player on the list after Robert Hunt received that recognition prior to the 2019 season.
Hunt was drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins, but it was actually teammate Kevin Dotson that received the postseason recognition as the program's first AP first-team All-American selection as an offensive guard before being taken in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A native of Greensburg and product of St. Helena Central High, Torrence started in 13 of the team’s 14 games as a freshman, picking up his first career start on Sept. 7 against Liberty. In that contest, he became the first true freshman to start a game on the offensive line since Jesse Newman did so against ULM on Nov. 20, 2004.