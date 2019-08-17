For many around the area and the country, the conversation UL coach Billy Napier had with his football team Wednesday about gratitude and showing appreciation by donating to the school’s Ragin' Cajun Athletic Foundation was completely out of left field.

In Napier’s mind, however, it was just that day’s installment of his student development program. On practically every day during August camp before a mid-day walk-through, Napier invites a guest speaker or two to address the team.

Some of those talks are about relatively basic things like how best to address the media during interviews. Others are about serious issues in life.

“No different than today,” Napier said Friday of the controversial RCAF seminar, “we had a terrific speaker come in and talk about addiction and talk about the things our players need to do — the coping mechanisms we need to equip them with and the skill set that they need to build to get them prepared. Talk about maybe some of the things that make them predisposed to having an addiction.”

Teaching them about the RCAF and encouraging them to join was the next seminar on the schedule.

“It’s no different,” Napier said. “It’s just part of our player development program and I think a great gesture on behalf of our players to all Ragin’ Cajuns that came before, are now and will come in the future that, ‘You know what? I appreciate what I have here.’ That was the intention, and I hope this will be a positive when it’s all said and done.”

Conditioning better

It’s a little over midway through UL’s August camp, and senior defensive leader Deuce Wallace is getting the feeling that his team is getting closer to being physically ready for the regular season.

“I’m actually seeing the more positive part of (conditioning),” Wallace said. “I think some guys have found their routines. Some found it quicker than others, but most guys are starting to get into that routine where they’re getting their legs back. They’re not as fatigued, not as tired. They just find what they need to do daily in order to be refreshed for the next practice.”

While the Cajuns have routinely practiced in the evenings or indoors, there’s been enough heat in Wallace’s mind to be ready.

“I think it’s still preparing us, because when we start practicing it’s extremely hot,” Wallace said. “That’s probably the toughest part because you’re not really loose yet. The focus is to start fast. It’s harder when the conditions are tough, so I think it makes us better every day.”

As for injury updates, wide receiver Brian Smith Jr., running back Elijah Mitchell and cornerback Michael Jacquet were all expected to return to practice this week, according to Napier.

Next-level scrimmage

Saturday’s second intrasquad scrimmage was similar in some ways to the first one last week, but it’s certainly not on the same level.

“It’ll be some things that will be a little bit different,” Napier said beforehand. “We’ll be more multiple on both sides. We’ll throw more at the players from an execution standpoint to see who can handle a little more of the playbook.

“We learned a lot about our players between last week and this week. The play count will be very similar, but it’ll be a little more game-like.”

Wallace had specific goals in mind for his secondary to improve on.

“I’m hoping to see exponential improvement just in terms of fundamentals, whether it be technique, eye discipline, stuff like that,” he said. “I think we need to amp up our toughness a little bit."

Filling that Dome void

It’s something high school football players have heard for years from coaches to increase their appreciation for actually reaching the state finals in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“Most of the football players in this state never make it to the Dome,” those state title coaches tell them.

UL senior inside linebacker Jacques Boudreaux is one of those former high school players who never made it to the state finals during his playing days at Holy Cross.

So when the Ragin’ Cajuns play Mississippi State on Aug. 31 in the Superdome, Boudreaux will actually be able to fill that void … sort of.

“Obviously, I’m really super excited to play in the Superdome,” Boudreaux said. “I’m from New Orleans. I never went to a state championship (game). This is going to be like a state championship in a sense, if you want to look at it like that.”