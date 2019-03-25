It’s been the old trusted response for coaches and players when asked about injuries for generations: Keep your chin up.

At some point, however, one has to wonder how fair of an expectation that really is.

Case in point, the 2019 UL baseball team.

After this weekend’s frustrating series loss to Appalachian State at Russo Park, staying optimistic can’t be an easy task these days.

Add real-life situations to all the injuries that coach Tony Robichaux's Ragin' Cajuns have been experiencing, and the mountain only seems to be getting taller by the day heading into Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. rematch against Tulane at Russo Park.

“I think you’re right,” UL associate head coach Anthony Babineaux said. “I think it was at the Tulane game last week that I actually made that statement to Tony. Not only with what we’ve been going through as a baseball team, but just everything that’s been happening around the athletic department as well.

“Then we dropped the game to Tulane and I said, ‘At some point, tell me this is all going to come to an end, right?’ ”

The very reason Babineaux was filling in for Robichaux in Monday’s weekly press luncheon is that Robichaux was in the hospital with his father, who was undergoing heart surgery.

Just before the start of the season, freshman pitcher Blake Schultz’s father died.

Babineaux said the team found out in the second inning of that loss to Tulane that longtime UL equipment manager Lynn Williams had died, just a few days after longtime athletic department employee Leonard Wiltz died.

Babineaux called both “icons” in the athletic department.

“Both of those guys were very well respected within the athletic department and were two very good friends of mine and the baseball program,” he said.

And that doesn’t include all the injuries.

Already out of the season are: senior left fielder Gavin Bourgeois, sophomore third baseman Jonathan Windham and junior right-hander Austin Bradford.

Senior ace lefty Gunner Leger, meanwhile, has already missed two starts, and Babineaux said Monday it’s unknown whether he’ll be able to pitch this weekend.

And if he does, it’ll most likely be out of the bullpen in UL’s road Sun Belt series at Troy this weekend.

“Before the season started, our hope was that he was going to be able to be a consistent arm that could go out there every Friday night,” he said. “That hasn’t been the case. Up until this point, it’s been every other weekend and right now, we’re really not sure.”

Still, the plan is Leger will be ready to return to his customary role as a Friday night ace by the end of the season.

"Absolutely, there’s hope he’s going to do that," Babineaux said. "At this point in time, we just don’t know, because his arm is not responding the way he thought and we thought it would."

Then on Saturday, senior second baseman Hunter Kasuls struggled to throw the ball to first base on a routine play. Initially, the staff thought it was a result of being hit by a pitch the previous inning.

Babineaux revealed Monday it was feared to be worse, making his availability unknown.

Senior outfielder Daniel Lahare (ankle) tried to play this weekend but couldn’t.

Junior catcher Sebastian Toro remains out. Robichaux said Saturday he might be able to hit next week but still isn’t available to catch.

Tulane at UL

Game: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Russo Park.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

TV: CST

Online: ESPN+

Records: Tulane 17-7; UL 11-14.

UL Hitters: Hayden Cantrelle (.319, 6 HRs, 13 RBIs); Brennan Breaux (.302, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs); Todd Lott (.299, 1 HR, 9 RBIs). Team: .251, 125 runs, 23 HRs, 48 SBs.

TUL Hitters: Frankie Niemann (.417, 1 HR, 11 RBIs); Kody Hoese (.392, 11 HRs, 24 RBIs); Trevor Jensen (.346, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs).

UL Pitching: 4.46 ERA, 230 IP, 216 H, 116 BB, 194 K, .249 OBA.

TUL Pitching: 4.55 ERA, 217.2 IP, 187 H, 97 BB, 221 K, .233 OBA.