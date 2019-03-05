Asked about his thoughts of the new Sun Belt Conference tournament format, UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead didn’t even really need to give a response.

The look on his face said it all.

He hates it.

Cajuns can only sweep now and hope for the best Sunday’s disappointing 90-80 loss to Appalachian State at the Cajundome settled a few things for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns and also created a few m…

In fact, Brodhead said he was shocked when the announcement of the new 10-team format came out, because to his knowledge, neither he nor any other Sun Belt women’s coach supported it.

Meanwhile, the concept of on-campus play-in games to get into the eight-team draw in New Orleans didn’t appear quite as distasteful to Ragin’ Cajuns men’s coach Bob Marlin. But he obviously isn’t thrilled with the change, either.

If recent history has anything to do with it, one thing we know for sure is, don’t get too used to the tournament format. Because it’s going to change soon anyway.

Marlin said it’s that constant change that he’s growing tired of.

Marlin said his only real priority is starting the No. 1 seed in the semifinals, something his program didn’t get to enjoy a year ago.

When his Cajuns won the regular-season title last year, all 12 teams got into the tournament. The bottom eight seeds played the opening round and the top four seeds began playing in the quarterfinal round.

This year, and before that format, the top seeds basically got byes all the way until the semifinal round.

But as Brodhead has repeatedly warned, there are no guarantees there, either.

In his experience, the UL women’s coach has noticed that his team’s worst game in tournament play over the years was its first game — so he would actually prefer to get that opener out of the way against a lower seed than in the semifinals against potentially a top four seed.

+3 UL gives Cajundome farewell to high-impact senior trio Transferring in the college game is now almost as commonplace as national signing day.

On the men’s side of the draw, however, history shows that pushing the top seeds to the semifinals led to No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the championship game for two straight seasons. The first year they changed it back to the quarterfinal round, No. 4 played No. 6 in the finals.

This year, the format eliminates the bottom two teams and then provides an on-campus play-in round for seed Nos. 7 through 10.

It’s certainly not a perfect plan, and potentially very expensive.

For example, a team from Louisiana could travel to Boone, North Carolina, on Saturday; then have to play in Texas or Arkansas two days later; then travel to New Orleans two days after that.

Making life difficult for the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds makes sense. But if it gets to that point, wouldn’t it just be easier to return to an eight-team tournament?

Some contend the conference tournament system is basically the equivalent of every team in the nation essentially participating in the NCAA tournament.

If you support that concept, then go back to putting 12 Sun Belt teams in and just protect the top four as much as you can.

There’s just no real way to please everyone.

Winning the tournament, no matter which format is utilized, is the only real way to ensure happiness.