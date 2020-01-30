ACA.ulmediaday028.012920.jpg
UL shortstop Hayden Cantrelle (5), shown here speaking at UL media day Tuesday, was the only Cajun recognized on the Preseason All-Sun Belt team.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

2020 Sun Belt baseball preseason poll

 (Selected by the league's coaches)

EAST DIVISION

1. South Alabama (6) - 62 pts

2. Coastal Carolina (4) - 61 pts

3. Georgia Southern (2) - 50 pts

4. Troy - 41 pts

5. Appalachian State - 23 pts

6. Georgia State - 15 pts

WEST DIVISION

1. UT Arlington (3) - 58 pts

2. Louisiana (5) - 57 pts

3. Texas State (3) - 55 pts

4. Little Rock (1) - 39 pts

5. ULM - 25 pts

6. Arkansas State - 18 pts

Preseason All-Sun Belt Baseball team 

SP Drake Nightengale, South Alabama, Sr.

SP Zach McCambley, Coastal Carolina, Jr.

SP Levi Thomas, Troy, Sr.

RP Andrew Papp, Appalachian State, Sr.

RP Jack Jumper, Arkansas State, Sr.

C Kale Emshoff, Little Rock, Sr.

1B Kaleb DeLatorre, South Alabama, Sr.

2B Luke Drumheller, Appalachian State, Soph.

SS Hayden Cantrelle, UL, Jr.

3B Garrett Scott, Little Rock, Sr.

OF Mason McWhorter, Ga. Southern, Sr.

OF Ethan Wilson, South Alabama, Soph.

OF Rigsby Mosley, Troy, Jr.

DH Will Hollis, Texas State, Sr.

UT Andrew Beesley, ULM, Sr.

2020 Preseason Player of the Year

Ethan Wilson, South Alabama

2020 Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Drake Nightengale, South Alabama 

