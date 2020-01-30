2020 Sun Belt baseball preseason poll
(Selected by the league's coaches)
EAST DIVISION
1. South Alabama (6) - 62 pts
2. Coastal Carolina (4) - 61 pts
3. Georgia Southern (2) - 50 pts
4. Troy - 41 pts
5. Appalachian State - 23 pts
6. Georgia State - 15 pts
WEST DIVISION
1. UT Arlington (3) - 58 pts
2. Louisiana (5) - 57 pts
3. Texas State (3) - 55 pts
4. Little Rock (1) - 39 pts
5. ULM - 25 pts
6. Arkansas State - 18 pts
Preseason All-Sun Belt Baseball team
SP Drake Nightengale, South Alabama, Sr.
SP Zach McCambley, Coastal Carolina, Jr.
SP Levi Thomas, Troy, Sr.
RP Andrew Papp, Appalachian State, Sr.
RP Jack Jumper, Arkansas State, Sr.
C Kale Emshoff, Little Rock, Sr.
1B Kaleb DeLatorre, South Alabama, Sr.
2B Luke Drumheller, Appalachian State, Soph.
SS Hayden Cantrelle, UL, Jr.
3B Garrett Scott, Little Rock, Sr.
OF Mason McWhorter, Ga. Southern, Sr.
OF Ethan Wilson, South Alabama, Soph.
OF Rigsby Mosley, Troy, Jr.
DH Will Hollis, Texas State, Sr.
UT Andrew Beesley, ULM, Sr.
2020 Preseason Player of the Year
Ethan Wilson, South Alabama
2020 Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Drake Nightengale, South Alabama