The UL Ragin’ Cajuns still can’t find that winning formula against power five opponents this season, dropping a doubleheader to Texas 10-2 and 3-2 Wednesday at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns dropped to 15-7 on the season, while Texas improved to 18-9.
UL’s next game is at Georgia Southern at 5 p.m. Friday.
“I think the young girls are fine,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “They’re resilient. It’s their first time through and they’re going to fight through.”
In game one, the big inning that drained all the team’s enthusiasm came in the sixth inning with six runs to blow the game wide open.
Each team scored a single run in the first and fourth innings. A two-out error got the Longhorns’ run home.
All signs going to UL taking the lead in the bottom of the first when Jenna Kean walked and scored on a passed ball.
But Stormy Kotzelnick’s line drive to center with two in scoring position and no outs resulted in a double play when Sophie Piskos was ruled to have left third base early.
“You get momentum right there and you make things look easy and go your way,” Glasco said. “Again, we just can’t afford to get into a double play right there for sure. At a minimum we should have been up 2-1 and then we only had one out. We’ve got to be smart.”
Two errors helped Texas score in the fourth, before Kramer Eschete’s double to right produced a run thanks to a clutch two-out single to left by Maddie Hayden.
UL starter Kandra Lamb delivered the game’s first up-and-down inning in the game in the fifth, but was then pulled with two in scoring position and one out in the sixth.
“In the first game, we had six walks,” Glasco said. “We can’t do that. We’ve go to attack the zone. In the second game, we didn’t have any walks. We just have to get a lot better.”
At that point, everything collapsed for the Cajuns. Reliever Meghan Schorman didn’t match up with the home plate umpire’s tight strike zone with two walks and was relieved by Karly Heath.
Janae Jefferson got behind in the count but came through with a three-run bloop double to left. One batter later, McKenzie Parker smashed a three-run homer to leftcenter for a 9-2 lead.
In 5.1 innings, Lamb allowed four runs (two earned) on just three hits, four walks and four strikeouts.
In the second game, Glasco tried freshman pitcher Sam Landry in a return from injury. She pitched two solid innings, only allowing a solo homer to Mia Scott in the seven batters the right-hander faced.
“The PT (physical therapist) said we warm her up to day to a bullpen,” Glasco said. “I decided to do it between games and I really didn’t expect her to have control. But I had some batters stand in and she was spotting the ball really well.
“They said maximum of two innings. She wanted the ball. I like that. I didn’t want to discourage that. I didn’t want to act like I didn’t have faith in her when she wanted the ball.”
In Schorman’s first inning, a blown call at first base got Bella Dayton on with one out. That was followed by an error and later a two-out, two-run single by Parker for a 3-0 lead.
“We didn’t get calls,” Glasco said. “We’re at home and we didn’t get calls at home. That’s part of being a mid-major when you’re playing the power-fives. You’re not going to get the calls.”
Meanwhile, Texas pitchers Shea O’Leary and Hailey Dolcini combined to limit the Cajuns to two runs on seven hits.
Laney Credeur led off the seventh with a homer and Hayden added an RBI double to bring the tying run to second, but a strikeout ended the threat.
“Yes, but at some point they’ve got to learn how to fight, seven innings of fight – all out fight,” Glasco said. “I think the good thing is seeing the freshmen stepping up and making adjustments. I thought Kramer (Eschete) was really good and I thought Maddie Hayden has been really good all year. I thought the young kids made good adjustments to the rise ball, but we’ve got to get better in every area.”
UL only got more than one runner on base in three innings in the nightcap.
Schorman allowed two unearned run on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts.