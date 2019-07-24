Like coaches all across the nation this summer, Sun Belt football coaches had their own opinions on which direction NCAA transfer rules should head in the future when they met in New Orleans for Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day.

A week ago, controversial Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh suggested all college athletes get one mulligan – in other words, could transfer one time during their careers without a one-year penalty.

Last year, the NCAA created a transfer portal where athletes who wish to transfer can add their name to a database to alert other schools of their wishes.

Currently, players who have a final year of eligibility after graduating can transfer without penalty.

UL coach Billy Napier, for one, is fine with the current format, but would not endorse Harbaugh’s move to, in effect, college free agency.

“We don’t even have that level of free agency in the National Football League,” Napier said. “I think there has to be a certain level of commitment just so that we have stability.”

Like many coaches, Georgia Southern’s Chad Lunsford has run across many cases where transfers are legitimate and needed. Likewise, many of them aren’t, in his mind.

“I’m for student-athletes rights, so if that’s an option for them and it’s built in and we’re making a way that makes it work for everybody, then I’m all for it,” Lunsford said. “If they’re not in a good situation or if they’re in a situation where they need a change, and it makes sense, I’m all for it.

“I’d like to see us go away from guys who sit there and think, ‘I’m not getting my playing time here, so I’m going to go here.’ I still think there’s something to earning what you get.”

Georgia State’s Shawn Elliott expressed even stronger sentiments against the trend Harbaugh proposed.

“I think in this day and age, it’s very easy for someone to pick up and move on,” Elliott said. “More importantly, those that do that, you probably don’t want them on your football team anyway.

“I like the Ed Curneys – the guys that stay with you and tough it out. Listen, every single day is not going to be a great day. I tell every kid that I recruit that it’s not going to be peaches and cream all the time. But those that stay will reap the benefits. The tough days – the heartaches, man – makes those victories so much sweeter. “

Curney is a fifth-year senior who a Georgia State program with no winning seasons and no real weight room five years ago and helped produce the program’s first winning season and bowl win two years ago.

Elliott’s stance is very similar to the diehard fan’s opinion of bandwagon jumpers.

“I don’t think the ones that transfer and are looking for the easy way out will ever experience those great feelings that the young men who stay do,” Elliott insisted.

Napier said he’s all for graduate transfers.

“I’m a 100 percent behind the graduate transfer rule,” he said. “If a guy gets his degree, he should have options.”

But he also approves of the rule forcing an undergraduate transfer to have to sit out a season.

“I think the one year sitting out the one year is fair,” Napier said.

He does admit that athletes transferring can be good for both the player and the school under the right circumstances.

“Sometimes change is healthy, attrition is healthy,” Napier contended.

Currently the Cajuns have two graduate transfers on the 2019 roster in Nick Ralston, a tight end from Arizona State, and Brenndan Johnson, a defensive back from Texas-San Antonio.

Giving undergraduates more options, though, will be counterproductive socially in the long run in Napier’s mind.

“But I do think that opening up a scenario where at any point in that that age group – the emotions and maturity that go with that - you’re opening up a non-committal, quick-fix society,” he said. “You’re giving any more options to a group of people that in my opinion need less of that. They need more lessons on how to commit, how to overcome adversity, how to work through problems and come up with solutions. And how to deal with things don’t quite go your way.”

The whole solution in Napier’s mind is building the right relationships with your players.

“I think that’s where we need to spend our time, building relationships and equipping the players with tools to overcome adversity when things don’t quite go their way,” he said. “The young people we’re getting these days don’t quite have those tools and that’s part of our jobs as coaches is to equip them and help them work through some of those situations.”

Proponents of player rights suggest that coaches are actually free agents, so athletes should have that same right.

While agreeing that’s an interesting debate, Napier stopped short of an outright apples-to-apples comparison.

“I think this is a profession (for coaches),” Napier said. “There are families involved.”

With all of that said, Napier feels like the new portal rule has simply brought more attention to a process that was already taking place prior to 2018.

“The portal has just brought much more media attention,” he suggested. “I would say the numbers are relatively the same. The only difference is the information is out there and it’s covered. And it becomes more of a part of daily media.”

Ultimately, while he’s willing to debate the issue, Napier said his response is actually relatively simple.

“My opinion you tell me the rules and we’re going to play by the rules,” he said emphatically.