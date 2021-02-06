The Arkansas State Red Wolves were a determined bunch heading into the fourth quarter Saturday at the Cajundome with a four-point lead.
What they didn’t know was what UL senior guard Skyler Goodwin had in store.
Goodwin scored 21 of her game-high 24 points in the second half to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to an impressive 73-61 home win over Arkansas State.
It helped the Cajuns outscore the Red Wolves 28-12 in the fourth quarter.
“I don’t think I’ve felt like that in a while,” Goodwin said. “Maybe going back to my freshman year that I felt that comfortable. I just felt like the defense couldn’t handle me. They couldn’t handle that pull-up I was doing, so it was like, ‘I’m going to keep taking it to them.’ ”
Not only was the win the eighth straight for UL (9-5, 8-1 Sun Belt Conference), but it completed a four-game regular season sweep over the Red Wolves.
At one point in the fourth quarter, Goodwin had scored 16 of UL’s 18 points to turn a 46-39 deficit into a 51-49 lead.
Then her three-point play with 4:55 left gave UL a 59-53 lead.
“I could tell our team was kind of down at one point, so I was just like, ‘You know what, I’m going to take the shots I think I feel comfortable with,' ” Goodwin said. “If I miss them, oh well. But I was making them, so it just made me more and more confident and thus getting my team more active and back into the game.”
The Cajuns return to action at 4 p.m. Monday with a makeup game against UT-Arlington.
Also playing big roles in the Cajuns’ win were Makayia Hallmon with 12 points and Destiny McAfee with 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
“We utilized May-May (Hallmon) at the beginning when we didn’t have anything going,” coach Garry Brodhead said. “She scored for us, and she didn’t hurt us on the defensive side at all I didn’t think.”
The Cajuns shot 40.3% from the field. A big key was getting to the free-throw line in the second half.
In the first half, Arkansas State made 9 of 11 at the charity stripe, compared to just 1 of 1 for the Cajuns.
Leading the way at the line in the second half was Goodwin, making all seven of her attempts, to help UL finish 12 of 13 at the line compared to 15 of 20 for Arkansas State.
“We were trying to run that screen-and-roll stuff,” Brodhead said. “We were trying to pound it inside, and we couldn’t. They were playing off. They really weren’t hedging the screen, so it left her wide open.
“All the coaches were saying (to Goodwin), ‘That’s what you work on every day.’ You should see how much she works on that (shot) on her own.”
And when Goodwin wasn’t making the jumper just behind the left elbow, she was penetrating and drawing fouls.
“Just playing hard, boxing out rebounding, especially on 35 (Peyton Martin), because she likes those putbacks,” Goodwin said of the key to the fourth-quarter run.
“Also just being patient with the ball. In the fourth quarter, they were in foul trouble, so attacking them helped too," she said. "It put us at the free-throw line.”
The other key for the Cajuns was outrebounding the Red Wolves 42-28, thanks in part to Kim Burton’s eight points and 10 boards and Ty’Reona Doucet with nine points and 10 rebounds.
“I thought Kim Burton did an excellent job getting 10 rebounds,” Brodhead said. “Coach Deacon (Jones) has been on her hard about her not rebounding and Destiny McAfee about not rebounding.”