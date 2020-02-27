UL softball coach Gerry Glasco admits he’s getting a little tired.

It’s been quite a road stretch for his No. 7-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns.

So far, the team has covered 1,449 miles by bus and 1,124 miles by airplane — Birmingham, Ala. to Austin, Texas and now to the Sunshine State.

“Yeah,” Glasco said. “I’m starting to feel it. I’m pretty tired and I’m sure the girls are, too. It’s a brutal road stretch. We knew it was coming.

“I think the girls will be ready.”

The last part of this trip is a three-game series against the No. 6-ranked Florida Gators, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville.

Saturday’s game is slated for noon and Sunday for 11 a.m.

“I think it’s going to be a great series,” Glasco said. “I think Florida is very similar to LSU. They pitch it well, but maybe not quite as good as they have in the past, but I think they have a little more power than LSU.”

So far on this trip, the Cajuns (12-4) split with LSU, split with Oklahoma State and most recently split a doubleheader with Texas.

“Sure, it would have been great to get two against one of those teams, but if nothing else, this trip shows that we’re legit,” Glasco said. “I think we’re coming together as a team. I think our girls always thought they were going to be good. Now I think they know they’re good.”

This stretch couldn’t be any closer. Every game has been decided by one run and the score is even with 12 runs apiece.

UL’s All-American right-handers Summer Ellyson (7-1, 1.33) and Megan Kleist (5-3, 1.54) limited Texas to a .269 batting average in Tuesday’s doubleheader in Austin after the Longhorns hit .422 over their first 16 games.

On the flip side, Glasco said he expects to see three different Florida arms over the weekend in Natalie Lugo (6-1, 1.40), Rylee Trlicek (7-1, 1.58) and Katie Chronister (0-0, 2.33).

The current road trip has also helped Glasco nail down several positions — at least for now. One of those is the leadoff spot by Kendall Talley (.364, 1 HR, 18 RBIs).

“She brings a confidence and an arrogance to the plate for us, which we need,” Glasco said. “I really like that about her.”

He also began the trip looking for a steady No. 3 hitter. He found it in designated player Bailey Curry (.250, 3 HRs, 11 RBIs), who pounded two home runs and drove in four in Tuesday’s doubleheader.

“Its kind of neat the way it’s worked out,” Glasco said. “For now, we’re basically set one through five, because (Julie) Rawls (.361, 3 HRs, 13 RBIs) is set in the four-hole and Sarah Hudek (.319, 3 HRs, 10 RBIs) has the five-hole locked in.”

Filling in the gap is the two-hole hitter Kaitlyn Alderink (.333, 4 RBIs, 8 SBs).

Of course in the back of his mind, Glasco is waiting for “(Alissa) Dalton to get hot,” which could push her up to the top of the order.

The recent offensive-defensive combinations of Melissa Mayeux and Brittany Holland at third base and Taylor Roman and Morgan Gray in rightfield are likely to continue for now.

The Gators (16-2) have won five of the past six meetings to even the all-time series at 5-5.

Charla Echols (.463, 6 HRs, 22 RBIs) is leading Florida at the plate, followed by Kendyl Lindaman (.392, 3 HRs, 13 RBIs) and Hannah Adams (.380, 2 HRs, 10 RBIs).