For redshirt senior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill-Green, camp entering his sixth year with the UL Ragin’ Cajuns hasn’t been uneventful.
Sure, at times he’s done a lot more watching than normal in an effort to preserve him for the season.
“You want to get him ready but you want to get him to the race ready too,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said of the strategy. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”
So coming off offseason surgery, Hill-Green has often been more like a coach on the sidelines instructing his teammates than actually practicing this August.
“I feel like it’s a good thing,” Hill-Green said. “You get old as life goes on. That was something I needed. Some players on the team that have put up a crazy amount of plays. For example, in the past, I played 82 snaps one game.
“That’s kind of crazy for a D-lineman, but I did it. I feel like load management is good, but also, using it in a good way.”
Typically that means almost becoming Coach Zi’Yon, but it's not as uninvolved as it might seem at first glance.
“I’m not just sitting on the side, joking with the people on the sideline,” Hill-Green explained. “I’m helping the person behind me, Mason Narcisse, I’m helping him, making sure he’s got everything down pat. That’s the biggest thing about being a leader, you can’t slack off.
“The minute you slack off, the person that’s behind you is going to follow in your footsteps. That’s the biggest thing in being a leader.”
Early on, junior college transfer Marcus Wiser needed some of Hill-Green’s help.
“Marcus, when he first got here, he couldn’t get the plays down,” Hill-Green said. “He just struggled with it. so I’m in the back yelling at him every play – what he’s got and what his responsibilities are.”
The 6-1, 285-pound Hill-Green is coming off his most productive season at UL with 59 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9.5 stops behind the line and four hurries.
He’s got over 200 tackles now as a down lineman in his collegiate career.
At this point, though, he’s not worried about himself. It’s discussing the progress of such teammates as Wiser, Jordan Lawson and Andre Landry that get him excited.
As camp went on, Wiser has progressed rapidly.
“He reminds me of me, but at the nose position,” Hill-Green said of Wiser. “He’s a quick, versatile player. It’s crazy to see how far he’s come. Now I don’t have to tell Marcus a thing. He’s correcting me on some of the stuff I mess up every now and then.”
Moreover, Hill-Green has always envied the physical attributes of 6-foot-4, 293-pound redshirt freshman Jordan Lawson.
“He’s got that body frame that I dream of,” he said. “The 6-4, where his wingspan is crazy. I’m on the short side. Jordan Lawson is someone I’m ready to see play. I feel like he hadn’t had the chance to prove himself.
“(Defensive line) Coach (Dennis) Thomas has finally given him the chance and he’s proving himself in and out every day.”
Also a redshirt senior, Landry is more Hill-Green’s age, but missed all of last season with an injury.
“Andre Landry is back doing everything,” Hill-Green said. “Dre’s another person I saw make a crazy improvement. When we first got here as freshmen, he wasn’t as locked in as he should have been.”
At times, Hill-Green said he had to tell his buddy the hard truth “I know this is not your 100% effort” to help elevate his play.
“Seeing him grow older and becoming that veteran player and seeing him learning from others, he became that veteran player,” Hill-Green said of Landry. “He helps me lead the D-line. Me, him and Ja’Quane Nelson, we lead the D-line as a whole.”
So as his Ragin’ Cajuns prepare to open the 2022 season Saturday against Southeastern, Hill-Green likes he’s seen … both as a player on occasion and a quasi-coach from the sidelines during camp.
“I feel like our best aspect as a team is our depth,” Hill-Green said. “I feel like that’s going to be a major role for us this year. We have a lot of players that can come in and play. That’s a big difference between last year and this year.
“Also, another big thing is we have a lot of leaders. We have a lot of guys who have been here for a while and know how it’s done.”