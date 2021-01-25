LITTLE ROCK – Still looking forward to its first home game in 51 days on Friday, coach Garry Brodhead’s UL women’s basketball team polished off a three-game sweep of Arkansas with a critical road win over Little Rock on Monday.
The game was a makeup game after being a postponed weekend Jan. 8-9 in Little Rock.
The weekend elevated the Cajuns into first place in the Sun Belt West race at 5-6 overall and 4-1 in league play. Little Rock dropped to 6-6 overall and 2-3 against Sun Belt teams.
The game was close throughout, but appeared to be swinging the way of Little Rock early in the fourth quarter.
Three straight turnovers and a Alayzha Knapp jumper gave Little Rock a 39-37 lead with 6:44 left.
Over the next few minutes, more UL turnovers and a Brodhead technical foul seemed to spell trouble. Throw in a Mayra Caicedo 3-pointer into that sequence and suddenly UL trailed 42-37 with 6:31 left to play.
Instead of the technical fouls sinking the Cajuns, though, it seemingly inspired UL defensively.
Over the final 6:04 of the game, Little Rock was limited to no field goals.
During that stretch Destiny McAfee got hot with two buckets and then a pair of free throws for a 46-43 lead with 3:56 left.
After yet another McAfee basket at 2:38, UL’s leading scorer Brandi Williams made her only field goal of the night count in a big way with a 3-pointer at 2:04 for a 52-43 lead to give both teams four 3-pointers for the game.
UL essentially won the game on the boards (36-29) and at the free throw line with 16-of-22 shooting there compared to just 5-of-11 for the Trojans.
McAfee led the way with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. Skyler Goodwin added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Ty’Reona Doucet contributed nine points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.