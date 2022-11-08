It was a season opener against an overmatched squad.
So there’s only so much stock you can put on UL’s 106-55 win over Centenary on Monday in the Cajundome.
But boy, there sure were plenty of things to like.
Of course, the most glaringly obvious one was junior forward Jordan Brown, who illustrated why he was voted as the Sun Belt’s Preseason Player of the Year with 26 points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes.
“I’m just real comfortable with the work we put in over the summer – all the work we put in, the games we played prior to this game,” said Brown, whose Cajuns will next play Harvard at 5 p.m. Friday in the Asheville Championship in North Carolina. “We were able to grow closer and I got to see what everybody else can do. We were able to form a connection and it led to a lot of confidence coming in.”
No one was particularly surprised by Brown’s effort as a returning standout. Another post player opening some eyebrows in Monday’s win, though, was 6-7 Jackson State transfer Terence Lewis, who collected nine points and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes.
“We see it every night,” Marlin said of Lewis. “He can go rebound in traffic. He’s strong. He looks a little unorthodox at times. He catches it at the free throw line and gets to the dotted line and dribbles and gets it up and gets it in.
“He was really good for us. He’s done that in the two scrimmages.”
The biggest shortcomings in recent seasons for UL has been point guard play and consistent 3-point shooting. There were encouraging signs in both areas.
UL hit 12 of 27 attempts behind the arc and newcomer Themus Fulks delivered in a big way with 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds and only one turnover in 22 minutes.
“Themus has done a good job for us, especially the last month,” Marlin said. “He’s gotten better and better. He and Mike Thomas, Mike’s really improved too. Mike had a rough night tonight (three turnovers), but both those guys have done well.
“Themus gives us a facilitator, a guy that can get in the paint. He’s a good passer.”
Also encouraging was Fulks’ presence and approach in the postgame interview session.
“My goal is to win,” Fulks said. “That’s what I came here for. I didn’t come here to play for accolades, to play for stats and things like that. That just happens. I feel like as long as I play how I play, which is get my teammates the ball and being aggressive and contributing to winning, I feel like that’s all that matters.”
In all, five Cajuns reached double figures in the blowout win. The others were Greg Williams with 11 points and three assists with two 3-pointers, Jalen Dalcourt with 13 points behind a trio of 3-pointers and true freshman Chancellor White with 11 points, including a three 3s.
Even against a rent-a-win opponent, Marlin was encouraged to see his team perform the same way under the lights as it did in practices and scrimmages so far this season.
That transition isn’t always automatic.
“It’s noticeable,” Brown said. “We came out from the jump and in the very first game, we wanted to make a statement and we want to continue to make statements throughout the year.”
There was a healthy combination of focus and enthusiasm, led by the team’s highest profile player in Brown.
“He’s gotten better,” Marlin said of Brown. “It’s important for him to get off to a good start. He’s the preseason Player of the Year in the league. We know preseason doesn’t matter just like our No. 1 ranking. We’re trying to get better and cut down the nets and we’ll settle for nothing less.”