MOBILE, Ala. — At times this season, it’s been the offense that has shined the brightest.
At other times, UL’s defense has been king of the mountain.
In Saturday’s 37-27 road victory over a South Alabama squad that entered the game with a 1-8 record, it was the Ragin’ Cajuns’ special teams that took their turn to sparkle when the team needed it most.
The kicking game’s impact on the final score began on the first drive when a running into the punter flag on South Alabama extended a UL drive that ended with a 22-yard Stevie Artigue field goal.
Before the night was over, Artigue would kick three field goals. That gave the former Lafayette High standout 46 field goals in his career at UL, which broke the school’s all-time record. Artigue’s second field goal Saturday had tied Brett Baer and John Roveto with 45.
"We certainly want to score touchdowns in the red zone, but it's good to know that Stevie has developed some confidence and the players around him are playing well," Napier said. "We needed those (field goals). That was a big part of the game."
Artigue’s field goals were certainly big — the second one cut South Alabama’s lead to 21-20 and the third one gave UL the lead for good at 23-21 with 2:44 left in the third — but that was just the beginning of the kicking game’s influence.
The Cajuns’ second touchdown of the night was set up by a 60-yard kickoff return by Raymond Calais.
Then in the third quarter, Mobile native Eric Garror picked up a bouncing punt and rambled 72 yards to the Jaguars’ 4 to set up Artigue’s third field goal.
"The punt return was huge," Napier said. "I thought it was a huge momentum play in the game. Great for Eric Garror who is from here, no Division I scholarships until the Cajuns offered. He's been good for two years for us."
Then to punctuate the victory, punter Rhys Byrns backed up South Alabama to its own 3 with a nifty punt with 1:41 left to complicate any comeback hopes for the Jaguars.
Flag trouble
Coming into Saturday’s game against South Alabama, one of the few categories UL has struggled with for much of the season was penalties.
Through nine games, the Cajuns had been penalized 62 times for 574 yards. Meanwhile, South Alabama led the Sun Belt with only 48 flags for 364 penalty yards.
In the first half, four big penalties on the Cajuns resulted in three automatic first downs for South Alabama. UL had four flags for 50 yards, compared to two penalties on the Jaguars for only 12 yards.
Tight end party
After all four tight ends caught at least one pass in the 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina in the last game, that position was featured again during the Cajuns’ next road trip to South Alabama.
True freshman Neal Johnson caught a 9-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to give the Cajuns a 10-7 lead. Two drives later, Johnson was targeted on three straight pass plays, including two catches for 15 yards.
Sandwiched in between those two drives as a six-play, 36-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 1-yard scoring toss to tight end Hunter Bergeron for a 17-14 Cajuns lead with 7:30 left until intermission.
"You're talking about stepping up," Napier said. "There's probably no position group that has been more critical the way they've emerged. We're talking about two walk-ons, a grad transfer and a true freshman that all play in every game."
Injury issues
To begin with, the Cajuns made the trip four hours east to Mobile without two of their top players in right tackle Robert Hunt and cornerback Michael Jacquet.
As has been the custom, Max Mitchell started for Hunt at right tackle, while Jacquet was replaced by sophomore A.J. Washington at the right cornerback spot.
Then once the game began, starting center Shane Vallot of Comeaux High went down during the Cajuns’ third drive of the game and was replaced by Lafayette High standout David Hudson.
Vallot returned to the game before halftime.
In the second half, defensive tackle Zi'Yon Hill left the game with an injury and didn't return.
It wasn't an injury, but linebacker Kris Moncrief was kicked out of the game for targeting.