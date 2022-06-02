No. 1 Texas A&M
RECORD: 37-18
RPI: 22
NCAA BERTH: At large; No. 5 national seed
COACH: Jim Schlossnagle (1st year)
AT A GLANCE: The Aggies hired Schlossnagle away from TCU, where had led the Horned Frogs to five College World Series trips, including four straight from 2014-17. Texas A&M made quite a turnaround from a rocky start, when they struggled to 4-5 record in Southeastern Conference and then came to life, winning eight of 10 conference series overall. A&M won 14 of its final 19 games and earned its first Western Division title since joining the SEC.
TOP PITCHER: So. RHP Nathan Dettmer (5-2, 4.22 ERA, 74.2 IP, 67 K, 21 BB)
TOP HITTER: Sr. OF Dylan Rock (.326, 17 HRs, 54 RBIs, 16 SBs)
No. 2 TCU
RECORD: 36-20
RPI: 36
NCAA BERTH: At large
COACH: Kirk Saarloos (1st year)
AT A GLANCE: Part of the reason A&M wanted to hire Schlossnagle was that the Aggies had seen his handiwork up close. TCU defeated the Aggies in the super regionals in 2015 and '16, then eliminated the A&M in the College World Series in 2017. Now the Frogs are led by Saarloos, a former Houston Astros pitcher and Schlossnagle's understudy. TCU won the Big 12 regular-season title but was just 8-15 against Quad 1 opponents.
TOP PITCHER: Jr. RHP Marcelo Perez (6-3, 3.34 ERA, 56.2 IP, 47 K, 26 BB)
TOP HITTER: Sr. SS Tommy Sacco (.350, 12 HRs, 51 RBIs, 17 SBs)
No. 3 UL
RECORD: 36-21
RPI: 53
NCAA BERTH: Automatic (Sun Belt tournament champion)
COACH: Matt Deggs (3rd year)
AT A GLANCE: The Cajuns won six of their last seven games — including three straight in the Sun Belt tournament, taking advantage of a format change to single elimination and rallying to upset Texas State and Georgia Southern. This will hardly be Deggs' first trip to Aggieland. He's a former A&M assistant, and he made his mark as a head coach at nearby Sam Houston State. This year, his Cajuns are 14-10 in true road games and 3-3 at neutral sites.
TOP PITCHER: Sr. LHP Brandon Talley (3-3, 3.64 ERA, 71.2 IP, 66 K, 26 BB)
TOP HITTER: So. 1B Carson Roccaforte (.379, 16 HRs, 68 RBIs, 23 SBs)
No. 4 Oral Roberts
RECORD: 38-18
RPI: 105
NCAA BERTH: Automatic bid (Summit League tournament champion)
COACH: Ryan Folmar (11th year)
AT A GLANCE: The Golden Eagles captured their 20th Summit League title and hammered their way through the conference tournament, defeating Omaha 21-2 in the title game. ORU played 14 games against seven NCAA tournament teams. The Eagles went 7-7 in those games, with wins over Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. They were just 3-7 against Quad 1 opponents, however, and their strength of schedule ranked 225th in the nation.
TOP PITCHER: Sr. LHP Ledgend Smith (7-4, 2.41 ERA, 78.1 IP, 92 K, 20 BB)
TOP HITTER: Jr. INF Jackson Loftin (.348, 10 HRs, 54 RBIs, 25 SBs)