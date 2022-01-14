The UL Ragin’ Cajuns football program continued to get bad news from the transfer portal Friday with linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill announcing on twitter that he’s leaving Lafayette.
McCaskill was the leading tackler for the No. 16-ranked Cajuns this season with 84 total tackles, including three stops behind the line.
McCaskill, who also tweeted that he’s received an offer from Missouri, thanked former UL coach Billy Napier “for giving me an opportunity with nobody did.” He later added in his announcement tweet that he “will always be a Cajun at heart” and that he “came to tears about this situation. This has really become my home.”
However, McCaskill said he’s entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Detroit came to UL in 2018 after from Holmes Community College after failed stints at Michigan State and Ole Miss.