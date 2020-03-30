Since the NCAA spring sports seasons were shut down on March 12, UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard fully supported the notion of granting an extra year of eligibility for all student-athletes in those sports.

On Monday afternoon, the NCAA’s Division I Council officially voted to grant that extra year.

That means all UL baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field athletes can choose to get another year of eligibility back after losing it this spring.

“I would tell you it’s a good day in college athletics and I personally believe the right decision was made,” Maggard said.

Maggard said Monday’s vote wasn’t a surprise and the logistics weren’t overly complicated.

“Not really,” Maggard said. “We knew there would be some numbers challenges. But we talked through it as a group the way it would have to look and work. We also anticipated that the criteria that was approved by the (NCAA) Council today was just that, so we’re really not that surprised with any of the parameters or the structure.

“We’re certainly pleased with the decision to give the student-athletes the opportunity to have the additional year of competition.”

Maggard said it’s still too soon to know how much money this will cost UL’s athletic department.

“It’s hard to tell right now,” he said. “We know for sure that all of our seniors will not choose to come back. There will be some that will want to move on, whether they’re going to graduate in May or graduate in December.

“They may not want to or be able to pay their portion – the tuition and fees not covered by their aid for an additional year. The good news is that they are going to have a choice.”

+2 Abrupt end of season also emotional for UL softball parents, who now await uncertain futures When the NCAA effectively announced the end of all spring sports seasons March 12, it was a huge shock for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team …

For example, baseball has a scholarship limit of 11.7 and softball’s limit is 12, which means not every athlete gets a full ride like they do in football and basketball.

“What we're going to be committed to doing is finding opportunities to make sure the student-athletes who want to come back and need to come back are able to do so,” said Maggard, who said he’ll rely on the coaches in each sport to implement the new rule.

Between now and the end of the semester, coach will determined now many seniors are returning for another year.

“Once we have that information, we’ll really be able to look at what our final numbers are and see what we have to do to make it all work,” he said.

Sun Belt athletic directors juggling many concerns after two weeks of total coronavirus pandemic shutdown While most Sun Belt Conference schools don’t hang their hats on tickets sold for spring sports, the first two weeks of dealing with the effect…

Maggard said he didn’t think the likelihood of the coronavirus pandemic cutting into fall sports had an impact on Monday’s vote to grant the extra year to spring sports athletes.

“I don’t know if that was on the council’s mind at all,” Maggard said. “To be honest, I would think those were two separate thought processes, but certainly a precedent has been set and it’s the right one in my opinion. Should we not have a fall sports season that those student-athletes would have an opportunity to come back as well.”