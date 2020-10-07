With Hurricane Delta's expected arrival in the area Saturday, UL's home meeting with Coastal Carolina has been postponed to Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The game will feature two undefeated Sun Belt teams at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
UL was first scheduled to play Coastal Carolina on Oct. 17, but when the Cajuns’ Oct. 7 road game at Appalachian State was postponed, UL elected to push that game up a week to Oct. 10.
Of course, the weather had other ideas with the news this week that Delta could make a direct hit on Lafayette and the Acadiana region sometime Friday.
Next Wednesday's game will be at Cajun Field if the hurricane doesn't damage the facility. The Cajuns would travel to Coastal Carolina if necessary.
Both UL and Coastal Carolina enter the matchup at 3-0. The Cajuns won at Iowa State and at Georgia State, before winning a 20-18 nailbiter on the game’s final play at home last week against Georgia Southern.
Coastal Carolina’s offense has been busy this season with big wins of 38-23 at Kansas, 43-21 against Campbell and 52-23 against Arkansas State.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall has led the way with 42 of 63 passing for 728 yards with nine touchdowns and just one interception, as well as 31 carries for 139 yards and two more scores.
Running back CJ Marable leads the ground game with 190 yards and three scores in three games.
Coastal Carolina beat the Cajuns 30-28 at Cajun Field in 2018, before UL bounced back with a dominating 48-7 road win over the Chanticleers last season.
In what might have been the UL’s best offensive performance, the Cajuns outrushed Coastal 225-103 and also outpassed the Chanticleers 339-133 in the blowout win.
It was a game with no punts for the Cajuns and no turnovers for either team.