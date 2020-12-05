1. Cajuns reinventing “Find a way” slogan
Consider the 2020 Cajuns’ winning formulas. They’ve won with special teams and they’ve had to overcome awful special teams. They’ve won with 53-yard field goals with seemingly no field goal kicker and they’ve won going out of their way to avoid kicking field goals. They’ve won turning it over four times and they’ve won avoiding turnovers. They’ve won in nailbiters and they’ve won scoring 70.
2. It’s a good thing Levi started running
After protecting quarterback Levi Lewis throughout his first two seasons at quarterback, coach Billy Napier finally decided to unleash his quarterback’s running ability. Not doing so cost him a win at home against Appalachian State last year, but Lewis running was incredibly effective down the stretch. Just in the last two games, Lewis has run for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. It creates new gaps and makes up for an inconsistent passing game at times.
3. Good defense is such a luxury
No defense is perfect, but having a dependable one can overcome so many shortcomings. At times this season, it was a limited offense the defense bailed out. In the 24-21 win over Appalachian State, it was a nightmarish special teams effort. UL had six stops behind the line and three sacks compared to three losses and no sacks for App. State’s defense. Chauncey Manac was clutch with an interception and Mekhi Garner added a pick as well.