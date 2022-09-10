1. Defense sparks again
UL's defense actually had a rough first half, giving up numerous long drives to Eastern Michigan. But it played a huge role in UL's torrid comeback with big interceptions by Blaine Bishop and Kam Pedescleaux and big open-field tackles by Tyler Guidry and Tyrone Lewis. Caleb Anderson also recovered a fumble.
2. Hard to argue with QB rotation
Certainly there was plenty of grumbling in the first half about the shaky offense, but the final boxscore treated it pretty well. Chandler Fields threw for 141 yards and three TDs and Ben Wooldridge was 12-of-13 passing for 169 yards with two scores. Bottom line is the offense didn't turn it over for the second straight game and only has one turnover in the last 11 overall.
3. Droughts still scary
One could certainly argue that all well that ends well. As true as that may be, the Cajuns' offense still did practically nothing in the second half of the first win over Southeastern and absolutely nothing in the first half of Saturday's win over Eastern Michigan. Taking halves off offensively won't likely work against the Sun Belt's better teams like Marshall or South Alabama.