CONWAY, S.C. — The chances for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s team to avoid traveling for the opening-round play-in game in the Sun Belt Conference tournament continued to dwindle after Thursday’s 67-62 road loss to Coastal Carolina.
The Cajuns dropped to 7-19 overall and 5-10 in Sun Belt play with the loss, stuck in 10th place in the Sun Belt standings.
Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, improved to 16-10 overall and 8-7 in league play, tied for sixth place. The top six teams go directly to Lakefront Arena in New Orleans and avoid the play-in game.
Once again, coach Garry Brodhead’s team didn’t play poorly but couldn’t finish strongly. Coastal’s biggest lead was just seven points early in the second half, even though the Chanticleers shot an impressive 58.3 percent from the field.
In that way, the Cajuns didn’t play good defense, but UL also forced 25 turnovers to make up for some of the huge deficit in shooting percentage. The Cajuns shot 45.6 percent from the field, making only 5 of 14 tries from 3-point range and just 5 of 11 at the free-throw line.
One reason for the poor performance at the line was that freshman Brandi Williams, who is on pace to set the school record for free-throw shooting percentage, didn’t attempt any free throws.
Jomyra Mathis led the Cajuns with 13 points, followed by Williams with 12 and five rebounds. Kendall Bess added 12 points and three boards.
Ty’Reona Doucet, battling a groin injury, finished with six points and three rebounds in 27 minutes.
D.J. Williams led Coastal with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Naheria Hamilton was the only other double-figure scorer for the winners with 14 points and six rebounds.