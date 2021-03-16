The expected doubleheader between the No. 15-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns and No. 10 Texas at Lamson Park has been rescheduled as a 4 p.m. doubleheader between the two teams Thursday in Austin instead due to forecasted thunderstorms in Lafayette on Wednesday.
The Cajuns are 13-4 on the season and the Longhorns are 15-2. Thursday was originally going to be an off day for the Cajuns, who will still begin a three-game weekend series at Texas-Arlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Game two in Arlington will be 2 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.