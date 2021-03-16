ACA.ulmediaday005.012920.jpg
UL softball coach Gerry Glasco's Cajuns had to move their scheduled Wednesday home doubleheader against Texas to Thursday in Austin because of the expected thunderstorms Wednesday in the Acadiana area.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

The expected doubleheader between the No. 15-ranked UL Ragin' Cajuns and No. 10 Texas at Lamson Park has been rescheduled as a 4 p.m. doubleheader between the two teams Thursday in Austin instead due to forecasted thunderstorms in Lafayette on Wednesday.

The Cajuns are 13-4 on the season and the Longhorns are 15-2. Thursday was originally going to be an off day for the Cajuns, who will still begin a three-game weekend series at Texas-Arlington at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Game two in Arlington will be 2 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday.

