The UL Ragin’ Cajuns’ men’s basketball team is off to a 3-1 start to the season.

But frankly, it’s been a little different to actually gauge the team’s progress. The loss to was to the one of the top teams in America in the Baylor Bears and two of the wins came against NAIA competition.

It’ll be a very different story at 6 p.m. Saturday when coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns entertain the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at the Cajundome.

“It’ll be a conference-type atmosphere for us and that’s the way we’re approach it,” Marlin said. “It’s a big game for us and it’s a big game for them.

“We’ll get their best shot, just like we have every other team we’ve played.”

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on the season with wins over UTA (76-71), Northwestern State (91-77), ULM (78-62) and Southeastern (78-69), along with a loss at LSU (86-55).

Tech is paced in scoring by former Lafayette Christian standout Kalob Ledoux (15.8 pts, 4.2 rebs), who is making 44.8 percent of his 3-pointers so far this season.

He’s joined with double-figure averages by LaColby Pemberton (11.2 pts, 9.6 rebs) and 6-7, 270-pound freshman Kenneth Lofton (10.8 pts, 7.0 rebs).

“He (Ledoux) is a really good ball player,” Marlin said. “He can score the ball. He had a really good year last year. They’ve got other guards too that have played well.

“The big kid (Lofton) reminds you of (ex-Cajun) Justin Miller. He can score on the low block … lefty and just knows how to play.”

The Cajuns, meanwhile, shot the ball well from the perimeter for the first time this season in the 90-75 win over LSU-Alexandria on Tuesday.

UL, though, still committed 18 more turnovers to give them 71 on the season in just four games.

“We can’t throw the ball through people,” Marlin said. “We try to make the home-run play too often, instead of making solid basketball plays. Dou (Gueye) made one today - bounced ball through big guy’s legs. We just need to make the simple play and those numbers will go down for sure.

“We’ve got to learn how to value the ball and get better, and know that we’ve got a teammate behind us and pick up the slack.”

Senior guard Cedric Russell is confident the Cajuns will effectively address the issue.

“I feel like a lot of it has to do with us having young guys,” Russell explained. “Guys who know how to make the right play, but want to take the home-run play.

“We definitely have to dumb that down going into conference. You can’t win games with 15-plus turnovers. We’re definitely going to work on that and continue to stress that in practice. As the season goes on, I feel like we’re going to fix that.”

While the turnovers column still wasn’t to Marlin’s liking, plenty about Tuesday’s win was, especially rebounding. Dou Gueye had 17 to put him at 10.8 boards a game, while 6-11 transfer Theo Akwuba has 12 to up his average to 11.8 boards per contest.

“I’m tickled to death with the way he’s rebounding the basketball,” Marlin said of Gueye.

Russell said the Cajuns getting four players with double-digit rebounds Tuesday was about more than just playing an NAIA opponent.

“Coach always emphasizes, ‘If you want to win, you’ve got to rebound and defend,’” Russell said. “He’s been emphasizing that since July. All the coaches have been on the guards to rebound. That’s something we fell short on last year with the guards and the bigs.

“Now we’ve got guys fighting over rebounds in practice. That’s a good thing. We’re going to need that going down the road, especially when we get to conference.”

Even though UL is still without key contributors Kobe Julien, Durey Cadwell and Trajan Wesley, the depth continues to be better so far this season.

We had to go heavy minutes with Cedric (Russell) and Mylik (Wilson),” Marlin said. “We didn’t want to do that, but we had no choice. Now we have more depth and we’re able to do that. We’re able to play guys more minutes and rest them.”

Through four games this season, the Cajuns are led in scoring by Russell (16.3 pts, 4.0 rebs), followed by Mylik Wilson (14.5 pts, 6.5 rebs), Akwuba (14.3 pts) and Gueye (11.3 pts).

"It’s nice that those guys can post up big and seal and catch the ball," Marlin said of UL's new-found inside scoring. "We can play it through the post.

"It’s nice to have those guys in there who can score on drop-offs for sure and score easy buckets on offensive rebounds."