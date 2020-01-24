In preparation for UL’s 7 p.m. Saturday showdown with rival ULM at the Cajundome, Ragin’ Cajuns coach Bob Marlin spoke with former player Bryant Mbamalu.

Much of the conversation was about Mbamalu getting married Sunday, but Marlin’s former guard also brought up a pleasant memory.

During the 2010-11 season, the Cajuns couldn’t have started off much worse at 3-14 overall and 1-5 in Sun Belt play.

After a non-conference win over Centenary, UL beat ULM 84-75. At the time, it likely didn’t seem like much, but it actually ignited an 10-game winning streak to end the regular season 11-5 in Sun Belt play.

“He asked me if we could do that,” Marlin said. “I said, ‘It’s going to be difficult, because we don’t have guard play right now.' We’re not deep enough at guard, but it’s certainly possible and it brought back some good memories of this Monroe game years ago that we won a close game here against the Warhawks.”

Like that season, this year’s Cajuns are young. Unlike that team, this year’s squad is shorthanded because of a rash of injuries.

But Marlin is all for the idea of kicking off a winning streak against a state rival.

“It should be a good matchup,” he said. “The two teams are comparable as far as rivals. Both have a seven-man rotation.”

If anybody in the conference can sympathize with Marlin’s fate this season, it’s the Warhawks. While UL is 7-13 overall and 2-7 in league play, ULM is 6-12 and 2-7. The two teams are tied for last in the Sun Belt.

One reason for ULM’s poor start in league play is a handful of tough losses.

“They’ve lost a lot of close games,” Marlin said. “They’ve been snake-bit a little bit, like the Little Rock game. They had Little Rock beat and they hit a halfcourt shot.”

In addition to that 73-72 loss, the Warhawks also lost to Arkansas State 62-59 and Texas State 64-63.

More than that, though, depth in the backcourt has been an issue.

Only four Warhawks are averaging 7.8 or more points a game and one of them, guard Jalen Hodges, missed eight games.

The Cajuns have seven at 7.4 points or more a game, but four of those have been hampered by injuries.

Marlin said he hopes to get freshman guard Mylik Wilson back for this contest, but he remains questionable. Junior guard Cedric Russell is as well, but is not as close to returning.

Either way, UL’s focus will be on ULM guard Michael Ertel, who has had to carry a larger burden this season for the Warhawks.

He’s averaging 15.6 points and 2.9 rebounds a game, while hitting 36.4% from 3-point land and 79.6% from the line.

“We got to try to keep the ball out of Ertel’s hands, but he’s a really good player,” Marlin said. “He’s like Reggie Miller, he’s always moving without the ball. When he’s got the ball, he’s smart and knows how to make things happen. I think he’s one of the best guards in our league and has been since he entered the league.”

Both teams likely needed rest. Marlin said not having a Thursday game allowed his staff to get some valuable recruiting done.

“It gives us some more rest,” he said. “If you lose your legs, you can’t play in our sport.”

Furthermore, junior forward Dou Gueye missed last week with the flu, so the time off should return him healthier to the court.

“He should be better this week,” Marlin said. “We’ll see, but yes, we need him and Tirus (Smith) and Jalen (Johnson) to all play well.”

Either way, the game will also include one of the nation's top halftime shows with the Red Panda. Also, kids 12 and under get free admission to the game with a voucher.