It was the very rare occasion when UL coach Matt Deggs was perfectly fine with one of his players being a little selfish.
Third baseman Tyler Robertson was a home run shy of the cycle batting with a 12-run lead in the bottom of the eighth of a 14-2 blowout win over ULM on Thursday at Russo Park
"That's like my only time of every doing that," Robertson said. "Coach Deggs told me before I went up there, 'I want you to hit a home run right here, but don't open up and that's exactly what I did,'" Robertson revealed. "But it went in no man's land, so I got lucky."
The anxious approach still resulted in a leadoff double to left to leave Robertson at 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs.
"I just kept working," Robertson said on the recent barrage of extra-base hits. "I was working with coach Deggs on certain things with my batting stance and putting that in play. I feel really comfortable right now."
Robertson's big night ignited a season-high 19 hits for the Cajuns as a whole. UL was 8-for-13 at the plate with two outs and 9-for-15 with runners in scoring position.
"It's a testament to staying the course and sticking with the game plan and the approach," Deggs said. "We've had plenty of games where we hit a lot of balls on the screws and nothing. If you stay with it, the game will reward you. Keeping playing hard, playing the right way, respect the game and that's what these boys have done for the most part all year."
The win improved UL to 19-14 overall and 8-5 in league play, while ULM dropped to 11-20-1 and 4-8-1. Game two of the series is slated for 6 p.m. Friday.
"He's a freak athlete and athletes usually catch up," Deggs said of Robertson said. "He's worked his tail off to put himself in a good position. He's playing a really good third base and just making stuff happen."
The offensive onslaught began innocently enough with a single run in the first when Kyle DeBarge doubled with two outs and scored on Carson Roccaforte’s RBI single to center.
But the Cajuns really began to get to ULM starter Cam Barlow with three more in the second and then six in the third to chase him.
Connor Kimple homered with one out in the second for his 100th hit in his 100th career game for UL.
Later, Julian Brock singled, Max Marusak doubled and Tyler Robertson delivered a two-run double. Marusak was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Three errors aided UL’s cause in the six-run third, but Brock delivered the big blow in that frame with a three-run home run to center.
Brock finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Robertson later added an RBI single.
Marusak added an RBI double in the fourth, before Robertson added an RBI triple in the sixth.
Benefitting from all the run support was UL starting pitcher Brandon Talley, who delivered the first quality of his career. In six innings, the southpaw allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and a career-high eight strikeouts. It was also Talley's first time of reaching 100 pitches.
"I definitely think all the starts before that helped me to get to 100," Talley said. "I felt good. I didn't feel too tired ... maybe some location there at the end as far as missing spots, but I felt good."
It was Talley's sixth start in 12 appearances now for the season as he settles into the game one starting role.
"I think I am (comfortable as starter), not that I was uncomfortable to start off with, but it is something I hadn't done since high school," Talley said. "But yeah, I've gotten in that routine and I've felt a lot more comfortable these last few times for sure."
