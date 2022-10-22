1. Wooldridge shines again
For the second straight game, Ben Wooldridge made a huge statement by both throwing for over 300 yards and tying a school record with five touchdown passes. Wooldridge again avoided any big mistakes while coming up with multiple long scoring plays in the blowout win. After a slow start, the offense delivered several knockout blows.
2. Receivers surging
Just when it appeared Michael Jefferson was emerging as Wooldridge’s top target, two UL wide receivers stole the show in Saturday’s convincing win. Dontae Fleming added to his touchdown catch at Marshall with two scoring grabs in this game and Jacob Bernard also established career highs with five grabs for 97 yards and a score.
3. Defense just a few cracks
It wasn’t exactly a perfect performance by the defense, but it was more than good enough. Playing against a backup quarterback, UL’s defense did allow big gainers of 38 and 53 yards in the second quarter, but shut down the Red Wolves after that point. A sack and five stops behind the line and limiting ASU to 0-of-11 on third down were enough of a contribution.