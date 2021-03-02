Needless to say, the 2021 season hasn’t gone as planned for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.

Naturally, coach Gerry Glasco didn’t foresee having to discipline players on what he envisioned being a mature, senior-laden group. The team suspensions are all over now, but all the missed practice and game time definitely impacted such team goals as consistency, continuity and efficiency.

Glasco also didn’t expect to lose two starters in Raina O’Neal and Taylor Roman for at least the regular season last Wednesday against McNeese State in an extra inning win at Lamson Park.

Moreover, Melissa Mayeux is battling a mysterious illness that caused her to missed the entire weekend.

And yes, speedy Arizona transfer Jenna Kean was signed to be much more than an occasional pinch-runner.

The result of all of those nasty curve balls is a coaching staff suddenly having to reinvent a team with such high hopes on the fly against top-notch competition.

One can only imagine how fast Glasco’s head was spinning last week. Ironically, the No. 12-ranked Cajuns (now 9-3) will be traveling to meet that same pesky McNeese State club at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lake Charles, before returning to Lamson Park for a 6 p.m. makeup game with Baylor on Thursday.

Once the dust settled from last week’s turbulent eight-game week, Glasco was able to process it better by Monday’s weekly media zoom gathering.

Sure, the 4-0 home loss to LSU was upsetting, but it was also the same day the team learned of the losses of O’Neal and Roman.

And sure, he would have preferred to at least split those two agonizing losses of 3-2 at LSU and 5-3 to Oklahoma State in nine innings.

But those losses were a produce of execution lapses largely caused by a crippled offense searching for a new identity and a defense victim to musical chairs due to injuries and players still playing catch-up from suspensions.

“All of those are acceptable games to me as I look back on the week with everything that went on. I felt like the kids played really hard, competed really hard, especially on Saturday and Sunday.

“I’m proud of that. I think it says a lot about them.”

Exactly.

If all four games would have been non-competitive like last Thursday’s loss to LSU was, looking for the panic button as March begins would be more understandable.

Those other two losses were toss-ups … even with all the unanswered questions still surrounding the club these days.

“If you look at your team on Tuesday night when we played Eastern Illinois and look at our team on Sunday, it’s a completely different ball club physically,” Glasco said.

“But that’s part of the game. I think it’s a credit to our roster and our clubhouse that we were able to take the hits that we did and still compete at the highest level. I think that’s a good sign for us down the road.”

The biggest factor in keeping the UL softball faithful thinking big after the rough week on the scoreboard was the pitching of sophomore right-hander Kandra Lamb.

Lamb nailed down the No. 2 role behind ace Summer Ellyson for now with 11.2 encouraging innings against LSU and Oklahoma State.

Carrying a bigger burden than she’s ever faced, Lamb only walked one batter in almost 12 innings. Control was the biggest question mark plaguing her entering the season.

Not only did she get plenty of good hitters out, but she displayed the ability to not be her own worst enemy in the circle.

Truthfully, her own defense hurt her cause at times, but that’s something time to adjust to all the sudden losses of personnel will likely soon fix.

The other shining cause for optimism was the hitting of Justice Milz, who consistently produced line drives in clutch situations all week for the Cajuns.

So far, she’s hitting .313 with a homer and 12 RBIs in 11 games.

“I think she can be better,” Glasco said. “I’ve seen her play for years. She’s still not hitting the ball with power yet. She would tell you that. She’s got more in her than what we’ve seen. We’ve got seen her best softball yet. She’s a nice player.”

As everything on this team seems to be these days, Milz’s situation is complicated. With a history of knee problems, she doesn’t practice defense and her activity on the basepaths is limited, but designated player isn’t always the best option with all the injuries.

“The thing you worry about with Milz is she’s kind of like the 44-year-old baseball player,” Glasco said. “She’s walking on tender knees.”

As the team’s transition continues, Glasco would sleep much better if several things happen over this week’s five-game schedule.

One involves getting a certain bat hot.

“The number one priority on the whole team right now is to get Jade (Gortarez) hitting,” Glasco said. “We know she’s a kid, I’m positive she’ll have a .300 batting average the rest of the season. I believe that with all my heart, so we’ve got to her going. That’s a big addition in our own clubhouse.”|

Another is getting the lineup more proficient at executing the short game when necessary.

“It’s a practice thing and even after you practice it, you’ve got to be able to trust it and believe it,” Glasco said. “You start putting people in motion – bunt-and-run, hit-and-run – the batter really has to want to do that.

“We have no choice. We have to rely on that. We have to use the speed we have.”

On a lesser note, Glasco is considering going back to his original thought on the left side of the infield with Gortarez and Alissa Dalton.

“As I look at the results of the team and the batting statistics, I might have been right all along and just put them in every other game,” he said. “That’s kind of what’s in my mind right now.

“The good part is they’re buying into it. Dalton made it clear to me that whatever we need to do to win, she’s in for it. Jade is obviously in for it since the beginning. She’s been perfect when she was at third base all the time, not a word was said.”

Yep, it’s all a tangled web for the No. 12-ranked Cajuns these days.