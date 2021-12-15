The UL women’s basketball team might have found a few options to its recent depth issues because of injuries during Wednesday’s 90-45 victory over LSU-Shreveport at the Cajundome.
Knee injuries, including to leading scorer Brandi Williams, have reduced the Cajuns’ scoring options with the start of Sun Belt Conference play just weeks away.
In Wednesday’s win against the Pilots (5-8), four double-figure scorers included a few names not normally in those ranks.
Tamera Johnson led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Cajuns (7-2). Johnson, who made all eight of her free throws, was 6 of 12 from the field.
Destiny Rice added 11 points, five assists and three rebounds in 19 minutes.
Diamond Morrison, who had been in a shooting slump since the season opener, scored 12 points and added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes. Morrison made two 3-pointers.
Freshman Ashlyn Jones scored 16 points with seven rebounds in 27 minutes.
The Cajuns forced 22 turnovers, creating 29 points off turnovers. UL committed 14 turnovers, but collected 12 steals and dished out 19 assists.
UL dominated the boards, outrebounding the Pilots 49-20.
The Cajuns led 36-30 at halftime, but UL responded with a 21-3 run in the third quarter to start the blowout.
Tatum Barnes led LSU-Shreveport with 14 points and DeAuja added 12 for the Pilots, who were outscored 54-15 in the last two quarters.
UL will next play Louisiana Tech at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Cajundome.