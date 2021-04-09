Things started a bit slow for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in Friday night’s series opener at Russo Park against conference foe Arkansas State, but the Cajuns' bats had other plans.
After trailing 2-0 after three innings, the Cajuns proceeded to go on a scoring barrage and took a 10-3 victory over the Red Wolves to improve to 6-1 in Sun Belt play and extend their winning streak seven games.
Cajuns’ ace pitcher Spencer Arrighetti was on the mound and was a bit down for his standards allowing three runs, but he still managed to pitch six solid innings and saw plenty of support from the bats.
“He (Arrighetti) is a fighter,” Cajuns head coach Matt Deggs said. “He understands the game, and he does a really good job controlling his emotions. On the exterior he can look different than that, but he does a good job of adjusting and kind of reinventing himself.
"We went fastball heavy tonight. They neutralized a couple of his pitches, especially his changeup, so we were able to go fastball heavy. We didn’t have our best fastball command, so I was proud of the way he grinded and battled there to get through six.”
The Cajuns saw the bottom of the order perform exceptionally well, as nine-hole hitter Brett Borgogno delivered five RBIs with two more from No. 8 hitter Jonathan Brandon.
“We’ve been functioning pretty good the last couple weeks offensively,” Deggs said. “Really cutting down the strikeouts, our execution has gone way up. We’re really working together, and that adds length to the lineup, so it’s just hard to navigate though that lineup right now."
"The bottom of our order stepped up big tonight, especially when we fell down 2 or 3 to nothing, and I thought we had some great at-bats at the bottom. Then guys like Bobby (Lada), Brennan (Breaux) and Drake (Osborne), those guys kind of in the middle really had a big night for us.”
The Cajuns were able to knock out Red Wolves’ starter Brandon Hudson in the fourth inning, and that’s when the floodgates opened offensively led by Borgogno’s big night.
“It’s awesome when we’ve got Spencer (Arrighetti) on the mound and our team’s been playing really good defensively,” Borgogno said. “Any way I can help out the team win is amazing to me, and tonight was my night. I thought we did amazing, but tomorrow’s a new day. We’re just all going to have to grind and compete at the plate.”
The Red Wolves’ bullpen had no answers for the Cajuns, who put an exclamation point on things when Bobby Lada hit a two-run homer in the seventh to make it 10-3.
“It's definitely big on a Friday night because we don't have to face those arms again this weekend,” Borgogno said. “As soon as you can get to the bullpen early on, it’s going to hurt their bullpen, and we’re going to do our thing.”
The Cajuns’ saw left-hander Brandon Talley follow up Arrighetti strongly out of the bullpen, pitching the final three innings to secure the save, allowing no runs and only one hit on five strikeouts.
“I like to use him (Talley) twice a weekend,” Deggs said. “Obviously we spent all his bullets tonight, but I thought he did a great job.”
The Cajuns are now 19-11 on the season and will take on the Red Wolves again at 4 p.m. Saturday with Connor Cooke on the mound.
“Everybody’s day-to-day in this game,” Deggs said. “I like our chances if we can come out and fill up the strike zone and gobble up routine plays and put the ball in play and execute.
"Obviously it goes a long way toward your confidence when you’re able to win a bunch of games in a row, a punch of games period. You pull up in a truck with the expectation to win, and the boys are liking the taste of it right now.”