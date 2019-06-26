Acadiana High's senior backfield tandem of Dillan Monette and Jeremiah "Lucky" Brooks are both headed to West Point next year to continue their careers with the Army Black Knights.
"They've both been really good players for us the past couple years," Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. "Dillan has been a starter since he was a freshman. He can really run and has been impressive with his consistency.
"He's a low-4.4, high-4.3 guy that can really go. He's also worked on his strength and is a lot stronger now. If he has a good year — which I think he will — he has a chance to set the all-time school rushing record."
Monette, who is listed at 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, is a dangerous outside runner. Brooks, who also excels in wrestling, likes to pound it between the tackles at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds.
"Lucky is a bigger back," McCullough said. "He had a great junior season. Both of them work extremely hard, both have been successful for us the past couple of years, and we're excited about both of them this year."
Army finished the 2018 season in the top 20 nationally after posting an 11-2 record, which included a 70-14 rout of Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl.
The Black Knights employ an offense that's similar in style to Acadiana's split-back veer.
"Dillan and Lucky have done some of the stuff that Army does," McCullough said. "Army does some stuff a little different with wings and slotbacks, but I think it's very similar to what we do with the option. I think it will help them when they get there."
"I committed a few months ago," Monette said. "It was during the last month of school. A lot of things played into my commitment such as Army's great football team, along with the academic aspect, because I'm going to study to become a doctor."
Monette, who needs less than 700 yards to become the all-time leading rusher for the Wreckin' Rams, said Army was the best opportunity for him.
He's also excited about his backfield mate choosing the same college.
"We've been on the same teams our whole lives," Monette said. "Honestly it's a brotherhood no one can break. No matter what happens, I'll always be there for him because it's bigger than football. I say that all the time."
Brooks rushed for more than 800 yards with 15 touchdowns last year.
"I committed this past Saturday," he said. "It takes some stress off me to go ahead and get it done. Of course, it's a great opportunity at one of the best schools in the nation. Everything just fits right."
Neither Monette nor Brooks, the latter of whom phoned the Army staff to announce his commitment, have visited the campus yet.
"When I called Coach (Jeff) Monken, he said I made the whole staff's weekend," Brooks said.
Brooks and Monette are also two of three prospects from Louisiana who are verbal commitments to Army for the class of 2020, the other being John Curtis quarterback Collin Guggenheim.
"There's always a concern with your parents when you're going all the way to New York alone, but when you're going with (Monette), then you're good," Brook said. "If I have a problem, I'll be able to bounce it off my brother, he can bounce it back, and you don't have to worry about any animosity or anything like that."
"I've been knowing Lucky a long time," Acadiana wrestling coach Brandon Wheatley said. "He's a kid who hung out with older people growing up, which has given him an advanced mindset for his age.
"He's very coachable. When you tell him to do something, he'll go out and give his all. He's very intelligent and has the DNA most kids would want because he's big, physical and fast."