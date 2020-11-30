The first thing UL coach Billy Napier said in Monday’s weekly zoom news conference was looking forward.

“We’ve turned the page pretty quick here getting ready to go to Boone,” Napier said of the No. 20-ranked Cajuns’ next game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Appalachian State on ESPN.

As much sense as that makes, there’s still too much to unpack from Saturday’s 70-20 victory over ULM to ignore this past weekend.

For one, it was the first time the Cajuns scored 70 on an FBS program. The other two came against Nicholls State and Texas Southern.

Then there are the accolades that come with such a performance.

Quarterback Levi Lewis, safety Bralen Trahan and place-kicker Kenneth Almendares swept the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s weekly Player of the Week honors. Lewis accounted for a career-high five total touchdowns, while Trahan contributed an interception return for a score on his fourth interception of the season.

Even more significant Lewis was named Monday to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list, joining Notre Dame’s Ian Book, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, UTSA’s Frank Harris, Alabama’s Mac Jones, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

OK, now it’s on to Appalachian State.

If you listen to the players, it’s just another game.

“It’s a big one,” UL redshirt junior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill said. “In your heart, it’s a big one, but it’s just the next game. The next game on the schedule, the next game to prove ourselves.”

UL redshirt junior offensive lineman David Hudson concurred.

“Like always, it’s a big game, but it’s also just another conference game, so it’s just another game,” he said. “That’s how we’ve got to approach it.”

Even Napier gave a little less coachspeak when analyzing the challenge.

“There’s no lack of respect here,” Napier said. “If anything, we’re in a little more dialed in, we’re tightening the screws more than we have in the past.

“I think it’s a good thing for our team to play big games like this. Certainly one that if you’re a competitor, you look forward to playing the best teams, and that’s exactly what we’re playing this week.”

The game was originally scheduled on Oct. 7.

Also, it’s not going to determined the Sun Belt Conference champion as some expected. Instead, the No. 20 Cajuns will meet No. 14 Coastal Coastal in Conway, South Carolina on Dec. 19 in the Sun Belt title game.

The motivation, however, is quite clear.

The Cajuns are 0-8 against the Mountaineers, including 0-4 in Napier’s two seasons with the Cajuns.

“I think we all know what type of team App has,” Napier said. “They’re a couple plays away from being undefeated. They’ve gotten beat by two really, really good football teams in Marshall and Coastal Carolina.

“Regardless of maybe their record, or where they’re at in their division or their national ranking, this is an exceptional team. They’ve got unbelievable personnel. They’ve got an identity in all three phases. They’ve got a veteran group at the positions that matter the most.”

The Mountaineers are 7-2, losing to unbeaten teams in No. 15 Marshall 17-7 and No. 14 Coastal Carolina 34-23.

“We’ve got to keep this momentum that we have and certainly a big challenge this week going to Boone,” Napier said. “Everybody’s got great respect for their tradition and history that they’ve had. They’ve certainly been the standard in our league for a while now. We’ve certainly played them quite a bit.”

The Mountaineers defeated the Cajuns 17-7 at Cajun Field last season, before holding off a late UL surge to win 45-38 in the Sun Belt championship game. In Napier's first season in 2018, both games were in Boone with Appalachian State winning 27-17 in the regular season and 30-19 in the championship game.

"I’d like to think that we’ve got some maturity as a team," Napier said. "It’s 2020. This is a team that’s been through quite a bit — the good and the bad. We’ve found a lot of different ways to win. We’ve really been focused on improving this team, coming up with solutions and plans for improvement — some of the things we’ve had problems with. Getting our veteran payers to play better and getting some of our young players to continue to develop."