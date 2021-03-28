The No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns completed the series shutout of South Alabama, and for once, the game wasn’t a nailbiter.
The Cajuns broke through for four runs in the fifth inning to provide a comfortable margin in a 6-0 win over the Jaguars on Sunday at Lamson Park.
The victory came after a pair 1-0 wins over South Alabama in the first two games of the series.
That was just the beginning of the streak talk with this win, however.
It extended UL’s overall winning streak over South Alabama to 15 games.
UL starter Summer Ellyson extended her streak with no earned runs to 22 1/3 innings, but she didn’t actually get the win. Kandra Lamb relieved her with two outs and one on in the top of the fifth with no score at the time.
Lamb improved to 9-2 on the season after allowing no runs on one hit with no walks and four strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Ellyson allowed no runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.
The streak many were focusing on, however, was Ciara Bryan. Bryan got hit by a pitch and delivered a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead in the fifth, but popped out in her only official at-bat in the game to end her hitting streak at 17 games.
The hit by pitch, though, extended her season-long reach-base streak to 25 games.
Bryan ended the game on deck, hoping for one more shot to extend the streak.
During the bottom of the second, a scenario extended UL’s season-long streak of unexpected obstacles. With two outs and Kaitlyn Alderink on first base after a hit batsman, Melissa Mayeux hit what seemed like a two-run home run for a quick 2-0 lead.
Only the baserunner was called out for leaving first base early to nullify the homer.
The Cajuns (now 19-6, 5-1) wouldn’t score until the four-run fifth. Ironically, Alderink led off with a walk and Kendall Talley really got the rally doing with a double to right.
Mayeux’s fielder’s choice ground ball got one run home, Bryan’s sacrifice fly a second one and Alissa Dalton delivered the big blow with a two-run double off the top of the wall in left for a commanding 4-0 lead.
Jade Gortarez led off the sixth with a solo blast to left and two Jaguar error chased home the sixth run later in the frame.