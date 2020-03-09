Some of the recent changes in the UL baseball rotation won’t necessarily impact the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 6 p.m. Tuesday road game at McNeese State in Lake Charles, but they’re all an indication new head coach Matt Deggs is true to his word.

Deggs said during preseason discussions about his basic philosophies that he typically plays to win today’s game and then he’ll worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.

A prime example of that approach was the announced starting weekend rotation at Monday’s weekly press briefing to open Sun Belt Conference play on Friday against Coastal Carolina.

Nick Hagedorn, Ben Fitzgerald enjoy big days to propel Cajuns to another winning weekend The preseason plan was for Nick Hagedorn and Ben Fitzgerald to be productive hitters in the middle of UL’s lineup.

“We going to readjust our rotation going into conference,” Deggs said. “I’m an all-hands-on-deck type guy. Never really been one or really anywhere I’ve been apart of – hey, X, Y and Z are pitching on this day.

“I don’t want to look that far out heading into conference. What I want to do is give us the best chance to win the first two games and have a chance to win that series.”

Not surprisingly, senior right-hander Brandon Young (3-0, 1.09 ERA) will start the first game. Young began the season as the mid-week starter, then moved to Saturday and now to Friday.

“Brandon Young is pitching as well as anybody in the country,” Deggs said. “He’ll go out first.”

His next statement, however, caught many off guard when he revealed that early-season closer Connor Cooke (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 2 saves) will start Saturday.

“He’s got a three, four-pitch mix,” Deggs said of Cooke’s credentials. “He’s pounding the zone with strikes. He’s super athletic, fields his position, holds runners well.”

For those really paying attention, Deggs and pitching coach B.J. Ryan pitched Cooke four innings of relief in Friday’s loss to Samford, similar to the approach they took with Young when he curiously pitched four innings of relief against Virginia Tech before being inserted into the weekend rotation.

“He’s built his pitch count up,” Deggs said. “You saw us do that on purpose on Friday. It may have been a strange spot to run him in for 60-70-80 pitches, but it was to build that pitch count.”

UL's late offensive surge, solid pitching lead Cajuns past Michigan State in tournament play PENSACOLA, Fla. - The UL Ragin’ Cajuns bat didn’t fare very well against Michigan State starter Jarret Olson in Saturday’s game two of the Dia…

Sunday’s starter is officially “TBA” for now.

“What I mean by that is anybody who is not starting, it’s all hands on deck to try to win those first two,” Deggs explained.

Early-season Friday night starter Conor Angel (1-2, 4.05 ERA) could be an option on Sunday, but maybe not.

“If we have a chance to use him out of the bullpen, we’ll use him out of the bullpen,” Deggs said. “If that spot is available on Sunday and we feel like he’s a good match, then we’ll visit on that.”

In other words, the staff is leaving all of its options opener, both for the Sunday starter, as well as bullpen duties.

“I want the best arms we’ve got available,” he said. “I don’t want to paint us into a box, saying so-and-so is going on Sunday when that might not be our best option, or Tuesday. That brings (Carter) Robinson back in the mix as well.

“It’ll present us an opportunity for us not only to have (Jason) Schultz, (Jeff) Wilson, (Brandon) Talley but also have some biggest guys with big arms down there as well.”

Robinson will start Tuesday’s game at McNeese State, but “I don’t know for how long.”

As for the matchup with the Cowboys, who are off to a 10-6 start, Deggs spent the last five seasons in the Southland Conference with McNeese.

“They can hit,” he said. “They play extremely well at home. They’ve pitched it very well this year. They have a few older kids in that lineup. They’ve got a good mix of right and left. They’ve got some power, they’ve got some speed and so it’ll be a great matchup and a great test for our ball club.”