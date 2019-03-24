Perhaps all UL ace right-hander Summer Ellyson needed was a day off.

After not pitching in Saturday’s run-rule win over South Alabama, Ellyson was overpowering in leading the No. 9-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns to a 14-0 demolition over the Jaguars in six innings in Mobile, Alabama.

Comeaux, Dalton power Cajuns to blowout road win MOBILE, Ala. — Apparently, the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns got a little tired of tightly contested games.

Not only did not allow a run or a hit in the win, but she also walked just one and struck out 12.

The no-hitter was the third of her collegiate career and the double-digit strikeout total was the fourth in the last two weeks.

After losing a mid-week game to McNeese State on Wednesday, coach Gerry Glasco was hoping his lineup would step up big at the plate in this conference series.

Cajuns slug their way to comeback win over South Alabama MOBILE, Ala. — Things are certainly getting far too interesting for the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team.

Did it ever, coming through with 36 runs and 38 hits in the weekend sweep.

On Sunday, UL scored four runs in the third and seven more in the sixth.

Consequently, the number of hitting stars were many.

Casidy Chaumont was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Alissa Dalton was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Bailey Curry was 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs.

Nothing watered-down by Glasco's approach in 2019 season Many coaches would be reluctant to publicly say their team needs to think about winning the rest of their games … at the midseason point. Not …

Raina O’Neal was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Julie Rawls was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Kourtney Gremillion delivered a two-run home run.

The Cajuns are now 26-4 overall and 9-0 in Sun Belt play, while the once-powerful Jaguars dropped to 11-18 overall and 1-8 in league play.

UL has no mid-week games on the schedule and will now travel to Georgia Southern at 5 p.m. Friday.