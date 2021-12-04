It’s been a topic of conversation throughout the Billy Napier era.
Exactly how much should UL quarterback Levi Lewis run the ball?
Early on, Napier clearly stated his philosophy that if he wants to run the ball, he’d prefer his stable of running backs taking care of that task.
There was also the issue of wanting to keep Lewis healthy with so little experience behind him on the depth chart throughout his career.
Either way, it somehow was fitting that Lewis came through with the longest run of his career in his final game at Cajun Field with a 56-yard touchdown run with 9:22 left until halftime.
“We had a good week of practice,” Lewis said. “It was exactly how we practiced in the game. Our staff, our coaches put us in great position.”
Ironically, Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice – not known for his running ability – actually finished the night with 53 yards on 11 carries.
“App State, they played a great game,” UL junior defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill said. “Both sides game plan when you go to the sidelines, so it’s probably something they picked up on. But there were a few miscues on our part.”
Critical flags
When Appalachian State looks back on the film of Saturday’s 24-16 loss to the Cajuns, two flags are going to produce a lot of regret.
On the Mountaineers’ first offensive possession, a 46-yard completion to Corey Sutton was called back by an illegal man downfield flag.
“The first penalty was tough to swallow,” App State coach Shawn Clark said. “We throw a dig route and I think it was like a 35 or 40-yard gain. We had a little momentum and get in into the flow of things and you get it called back. It just deflates. You’re trying to call a game and get into a rhythm. It took us a long time to try to get out of our opening plays – we script our first 10 plays. It took us a while to get out of that.”
Then on their last drive of the first half, the Mountaineers appeared to get a 10-yard scramble from quarterback Chase Brice to the 47, but that momentum was also curbed by a holding flag back to the App 27.
That led to a punt and the Cajuns turned that extra possession into a field goal for a 10-point halftime lead.
“Those penalties hurt,” Clark said. “That deflates an offense.”
Big field goal
Making field goals hasn’t been a strength of the Cajuns’ game throughout the season.
But instead of only leading by a touchdown heading into the half, UL took a 10-point lead at intermission thanks to a 33-yard field goal by Nate Snyder.
Snyder entered the game 3-of-8 on the season and hadn’t made once since hitting all three of his field goals on Oct. 30 against Texas State.
“That was a big play in the game,” Napier said of the field goal. “It was a big possession.”
Despite not having any timeouts, Levi Lewis was able to connect with Peter LeBlanc on a 35-yard to get the Cajuns into field goal range.
“I believe in Nate,” Napier said. “I know he’s missed a lot of kicks around here as of late, but it’s technical. He’s no different than any other football player on our team. We got a lot of players that go out and make mistakes and have technical issues.
“But Nate stepped up tonight and did a good job. Certainly that was a big momentum play in the game. I didn’t have to say anything to him when they iced him. He looked at me and smiled. Nate’s done a good job for our team.”
Going for two?
Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark raised some eyebrows with 5:06 left in the game when wide receiver Thomas Hennigan caught a 24-yard touchdown pass to cut UL’s lead to 24-16.
Instead of kicking the extra point to make it a seven-point game, Clark elected to go for the two-point conversion.
“We talked about it all week long that we were going to go for two,” Clark said. “We kind of defined how we had to play the game on the way out. Had a guy open and we didn’t make a play. So I figured we’d score again, go for two and tie it up and go to overtime.”
UL defensive lineman Zi’Yon Hill said he told teammate Andre Jones to make a play on that two-point conversion and his pressure led to the incompletion.
“Andre, he has a motor on him,” Hill said. “That’s my boy. We came in together. He has a motor on him. I told him before the play actually, ‘I need you to make this play for me.’ I know they’re not about to run this toward the boundary. They’re about to use the field and he made the play.”