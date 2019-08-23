The reasons to expect the UL Ragin’ Cajuns to improve upon last year’s 7-7 showing in coach Billy Napier’s first season are many.

The easiest place to start is the schedule.

Last season, UL played both Mississippi State and Alabama on the road. This year, the Cajuns essentially replace Alabama with Ohio University. The Bobcats are going to be a tough road challenge, but it’s still a winnable game. The trip to Tuscaloosa wasn’t.

Furthermore, the Cajuns’ Sun Belt road schedule included trips to league powers Appalachian State and Troy. Both visit Cajun Field this season. Still tough games, yes, but it’s theoretically easier to knock them off at home.

Like with any issue, however, there’s another side to that argument. If the Cajuns are as close to catching Appalachian State and Troy as it seems, hosting them is a plus. If not, have two home games that tough to win could be counterproductive.

The other scheduling quirk that may not work in UL’s favor is the Cajuns must travel to top SBC West contender Arkansas State in a series that traditionally favors the home team. Even worse for UL in the division race, the Red Wolves don’t have to play Appalachian State at all this season.

The next best reason to thing the Cajuns will take a step forward this season is improved personnel.

There’s been a ton of talk about the value of year two in Napier’s system. While that’s accurate, it wouldn’t be as valuable if the running back trio had all graduated and the offensive line wasn’t returning four senior starters.

There’s no denying Napier’s second team is significantly more talented than his first. Talent doesn’t always translate into more victories on the field. Time will tell on that.

On the offensive side, the talent upgrade isn’t as obvious because so many of them are back, just with more experience. The one person capable of elevating the offense’s production is junior quarterback Levi Lewis.

The Cajuns were OK at quarterback last season with Andre Nunez and Lewis in the modified two-quarterback system. Nunez and Lewis combined for 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

But the passing game was simply not as good as the rushing attack. If Lewis’ accuracy and overall understanding of the offense has improved as much as Napier indicates, the offense could improve fairly dramatically.

“He’s in year two in the system,” Napier insisted. “He’s relentless now. This guy is relentless. Nobody works like this guy does. He’s going to be fun to watch.”

The next biggest question on offense is wide receiver depth, which is even more critical now that getting receiver help from tight end looks doubtful. Seniors Ja’Marcus Bradley and Jarrod Jackson should do their jobs, but two other options out of the group of Jamal Bell, Calif Gossett, Brian Smith and Jalen Williams must emerge.

If Lewis takes that next step and the receivers produce, this offense should reach a new level.

If not, the offense will still likely be good, just not special.

Obviously, the biggest concerns come on the defensive side.

Just by pure numbers, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ unit should improve. Napier revealed recently that in many games last season, only three or four substitutes were available to prove relief to starters.

That’s just asking for trouble. This year, there are many more options at all three levels.

The key is a pass rush. If Joe Dillon is healthy and familiar enough with the new system, he should aid in that endeavor. Chauncey Manac should as well.

Stopping the run is going to be just as critical. The Cajuns gave up 219.1 rushing yards per game last season. That can’t happen again.

The dynamic rushing offense rushed for 218.7 yards a game last season, but that nice effort is basically neutralized by the porous rushing defense.

A healthy Zi’Yon Hill and Bennie Higgins should remedy much of that, as well as seasoned senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux and Ferrod Gardner.

If those two areas improve, the secondary is deeper and more talented.

The goal is to force more turnovers. UL was minus-2 in turnover ratio last season and hasn’t been better than plus-3 in turnovers since Rickey Bustle’s second season.

Nothing covers up holes on a football team like winning the turnover battle.

The special teams should be no worse than a push this season.

Also, Napier has reminded us several times this summer that it’s also year two for the coaches as well. Their improved performance this fall should help the bottom line as well.

All of those factors should result in an increased win total.

Unless, of course, injuries, the schedule and/or turnovers foil Napier’s master plan.