Like all Americans, new Baylor wide receivers coach Jorge Munoz has been adjusting to the new normal - coronavirus shutdown style - over the last two months.
One opportunity the slower pace of life the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to Munoz is a little time to reflect how drastically his life has changed since the end of the 2017 college football season.
After 10 seasons as an assistant coach for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns under both Rickey Bustle and Mark Hudspeth, Munoz was part of the Cajuns’ staff that was fired a day after UL’s 63-14 road loss to Appalachian State in the regular-season finale.
Munoz literally had no idea what he was going to do next.
“I was freaking out,” Munoz admitted. “I mean I had no leads, no interviews, no nothing. I couldn’t find a job. I always say, ‘It’s not who you know, it’s who knows you.’ And all the people I knew, there just wasn’t anything available.”
As it turned out, Munoz did know someone who knew someone who knew someone.
The result of those three degrees of separation was a boost to Munoz’s career that he couldn’t have imagined during the flight to Appalachian State on Dec. 2, 2017.
As Christmas began to approach that year, good buddy and former UL quarterback Jake Delhomme’s advice to a concerned Munoz was to give his old offensive coordinator a phone call.
Munoz learned of an opening at LSU for an offensive analyst position, so he heeded the advice and called Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook, who had the ear of new LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.
At the time, Munoz didn’t personally know a single full-time assistant on the staff – only two ex-Cajun graduate assistants Jonathan Decoster and Blaine Gautier.
Yet, before Munoz knew it, he was getting a call from new LSU head coach Ed Orgeron offering him the position.
“Still to this day, I thank coach Cook for making that phone call for me,” Munoz laughed.
Obviously, no one could have known what kind of ride LSU was about to take Munoz on.
“Without that phone call, I would have never gotten to LSU … none of it would have would happened - the Heisman Trophy (ceremony), the national championship … none of that would have happened.
“And I certainly wouldn’t be in Waco right now.”
It’s certainly been a whirlwind two years for Munoz and the lack of travel and team workouts over the past two months has finally allowed him time to appreciate his career's transformation.
“Once the season starts, there’s just not really a chance to catch your breath,” Munoz said. “There’s not really time to sit back and reflect. Once you’re done with one assignment, you go on to the next assignment. The season was so long. It just kept going – 15 games. It just seemed like it was one big game after another. That’s just kind of the way it is in the SEC.”
Before the glory of that second season in Baton Rouge, however, the Munoz family had a tough time adjusting to its new surrounding during the 2018 season.
For years, his family members didn’t have a very high opinion of LSU after some overzealous Tigers’ fans berated them during a UL visit to Tiger Stadium.
“The fact that we went there was kind of crazy,” Munoz explained feeling like outsiders initially. “That’s exactly how the whole family felt over there at first. It was a weird feeling.
“For the first year, my son kept wearing Ragin’ Cajun gear even though I was at LSU now.”
There were other adjustments as well.
The analyst role was still a relatively new venture at LSU.
“When I first got there, the whole concept of the analyst position was still taking shape as far as who is doing what,” Munoz said. “Coach O asked me to help organize it (delegating responsibilities).”
That’s when his 10 years in of wearing various hats from wide receivers coach to passing game coordinator in Lafayette paid huge dividends.
“Absolutely, I knew what the wide receivers coach needed and what the offensive line coach needed,” Munoz confirmed.
The truth is, the whole power five environment was all new to Munoz. He played quarterback at NAIA Bethany College in Kansas. He later coached at Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Anderson College and Southeast Missouri before coming to UL.
“Once you hit the field, ball is ball,” Munoz said. “It’s everything that leads up to the point where you take the field that it’s different.”
For instance, Munoz was one of six offensive analysts at LSU to go along with “eight or nine defense. There’s just so much more information you can gather and so much time a specific group can spend on one specific task.”
In many ways, it’s an environment Munoz had been longing for.
“I do think it was a dream of mine,” he said. “I’ve got some buddies that coached in the NFL. I’ve always heard them say that they didn’t know what football was until they got into the NFL. That kind of told me about the specifics of things and the details of it.”
For some, it’s paralysis by analysis. Munoz calls it fun.
“I’m a detailed type of guy,” he said. “I love the details. I love the weeds. So I always thought as you get to the higher levels, it allows you to get into the weeds more, because there’s more staffing, more people around and more minds on things.
“That was always kind of a dream to be around that environment. That climb … it just kind of happens by itself, that’s definitely a place I wanted to be at some point.”
Of course, that doesn’t mean Munoz still doesn’t relish the decade he spent at UL.
“My time there was awesome,” he said. “We had a great time there. My family still considers that place home. That’s where all of our friends are. For us to go to four bowl games and win all four there, that was magical.
“That time was awesome for us. Lots of fond memories there. We had some fantastic players, great kids, awesome coaching staffs. Our time was there was invaluable.”
While at UL, Munoz said his family turned down offers from FIU and Southern Mississippi “because of the culture and atmosphere” in Cajun Country.
But once he was forced to leave town, Munoz eventually learned his future was just one phone call away.