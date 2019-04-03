HAMMOND Perhaaps the closer role suits UL senior southpaw Gunner Leger just fine.

Hoping to keep his former Friday night starter ace until the weekend, UL coach Tony Robichaux just couldn’t resist nailing down a potential road win, so he went to Leger with two outs in the eighth.

Leger responded with three strikeouts to secure a thrilling 9-8 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions on Wednesday.

With the win, the Cajuns get to within one game of .500 at 15-16 for the first time since the uphill climb began after a 1-7 start.

Leger’s save supported the fine relief pitching of freshman Blake Schultz, who got the win after giving up no runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 3.1 innings.

Schultz stabilized things for the UL after another poor start from Dalton Horton, who allowed six runs on four hits, four walks and struck out two in 3.2 innings.

Offensively, the Cajuns put up three runs in the fourth and five more in the sixth to take the lead for good.

The hitting stars for UL were many, but the biggest one was Tremaine Spears in a rare start. He finished the game 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs.

Todd Lott was 2-for-4 with a double, Brennan Breaux was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Hayden Cantrelle was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Orynn Veillon was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Handsome Monica was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Cajuns will now move to Friday when they will host red-hot Arkansas State to open the weekend Sun Belt Conference series.