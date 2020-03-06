CONWAY, S.C. — UL softball coach Gerry Glasco said he was “worried sick” about his No. 6-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns being ripe for an upset in the Sun Belt Conference road opener at Coastal Carolina.
He was more right than he ever imagined.
Fresh off an 11-day road trip, the start of the Cajuns’ trip to Conway, S.C. on Friday turned out to be a disaster.
Coastal Carolina pounded UL pitching for four home runs in blowing past the Cajuns 7-1 in Friday’s series opener.
The Cajuns dropped to 14-6 overall and 0-1 in Sun Belt play. That’s even more significant because UL was 25-0 in league play last season.
Going back to the 2018 season, the Cajuns had won 30 consecutive Sun Belt games before Friday’s setback.
The Chanticleers, meanwhile, improved to 13-5 overall and 1-0 in league play. Coastal Carolina has now played all 18 of its games at home this season.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
The game started out as planned when Alissa Dalton singled and stole second base ahead of Melissa Mayeux’s RBI ground out for a 1-0 UL lead.
The Cajuns wouldn’t score again, settling for just four hits and eight runners left on base.
Coastal only left four thanks to the four home runs.
Mackenzie Beyer walked in the third off UL starter Megan Kleist before Stavi Augur’s two-run home run.
In the fourth, Iyanla DeJesus and Mary Sobataka both delivered solo home runs for a 4-1 lead.
That was it for Kleist, who allowed four runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 3.1 innings.
Summer Ellyson was then greeted by Courtney Dean with a solo home in the fifth before the Chanticleers got two insurance runs on the Cajuns in the sixth.
Sydney Guess had an RBI single and Makiya Thomas an RBI double to put the win on ice.
Ellyson allowed three runs on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 2⅔ innings.