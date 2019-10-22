UL head football coach Billy Napier is the highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference for the 2019 season, according to the USA Today’s annual Division I head coaches salary report.
Napier has a total pay of $875,000 for this season, which is the highest in the Sun Belt and the third highest in the state. LSU’s Ed Orgeron’s $4 million salary ranks him 30th overall, while Tulane’s Willie Fritz is No. 77 at $1.612 million.
Overall, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is first at $9.315 million, followed by Alabama’s Nick Saban ($8.857), Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($7.425) and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($7.5).
Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson is second in the Sun Belt at $825,182 at No. 90 overall.
The rest of the Sun Belt includes: 93. Texas State’s Jake Spavital ($800,000), 96. Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz ($750,000), 100. Georgia Southern’s Chad Lunsford ($680,000), 105. South Alabama’s Steve Campbell ($619,000), 110. Troy’s Chip Lindsey ($600,000), 112. Georgia State’s Shawn Elliott ($594,000), 121. UL Monroe’s Matt Viator ($500,000) and 122. Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell ($360,000).
Viator and Chadwell are the bottom two on the list, although the information for eight private and military schools were not made available.
Other salaries of interest include: 98. Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz ($704,000), 102. Ohio’s Frank Solich ($654,928), 116. Southern Mississippi’s Jay Hopson ($500,000) and 83. Texas-San Antonio’s Frank Wilson ($1,125 million).