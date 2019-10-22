ACA.cajunswalk007.090819.jpg
UL coach Billy Napier, shown here greeting fans during his team's walk into Cajun Field before last Saturday's game, is the highest paid head coach in the Sun Belt Conference this season at $875,000, which ranks him No. 88 overall among the 122 Division I schools listed.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

UL head football coach Billy Napier is the highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference for the 2019 season, according to the USA Today’s annual Division I head coaches salary report.

Napier has a total pay of $875,000 for this season, which is the highest in the Sun Belt and the third highest in the state. LSU’s Ed Orgeron’s $4 million salary ranks him 30th overall, while Tulane’s Willie Fritz is No. 77 at $1.612 million.

Overall, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney is first at $9.315 million, followed by Alabama’s Nick Saban ($8.857), Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($7.425) and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($7.5).

Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson is second in the Sun Belt at $825,182 at No. 90 overall.

The rest of the Sun Belt includes: 93. Texas State’s Jake Spavital ($800,000), 96. Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz ($750,000), 100. Georgia Southern’s Chad Lunsford ($680,000), 105. South Alabama’s Steve Campbell ($619,000), 110. Troy’s Chip Lindsey ($600,000), 112. Georgia State’s Shawn Elliott ($594,000), 121. UL Monroe’s Matt Viator ($500,000) and 122. Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell ($360,000).

Viator and Chadwell are the bottom two on the list, although the information for eight private and military schools were not made available.

Other salaries of interest include: 98. Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz ($704,000), 102. Ohio’s Frank Solich ($654,928), 116. Southern Mississippi’s Jay Hopson ($500,000) and 83. Texas-San Antonio’s Frank Wilson ($1,125 million).

