Well, at least UL led for 37 seconds in the first meeting.

While the first game was no fun at all for the Ragin’ Cajuns - falling at Coastal Carolina 96-79 on Feb. 2 – turning the tables on the Chanticleers sure was with an 83-70 victory in Thursday’s rematch in the Cajundome.

That loss to Coastal was sandwiched by two other double-digit setbacks for the Cajuns, who have now put that three-game losing streak way behind them with five straight steady performances.

The win also improved UL to 8-7 in Sun Belt play and 17-11 overall, while putting Coastal a game behind it at 7-8.

+2 Defense ignites UL's late-season basketball push Like most college basketball coaches around the country these days, the success rate of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns tends to be dictated by the numbe…

“We bent but didn’t break,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “I wish we would have won the second half – lost it by two – but we still had another great defensive effort, holding a team to 70 points.”

The Cajuns couldn’t have started out any better, jumping out to a 14-0 lead by the 16:24 mark, and never trailed.

“We did exactly to Coastal (tonight) what App did to us (in 104-77 win on Jan. 31) - got off to a really good start,” Marlin said.

In the road loss, UL did hold a brief one-point lead for 37 seconds. Coastal did cut UL’s 23-point lead to seven at 67-60 with 6:22 left to play, but two free throws by JaKeenan Gant at 5:56 halted the run and UL cruised the rest of the way.

Gant finished the game with 29 points and five rebounds to leave him just five points shy of 1,000 points in just two seasons. If he achieves that Sunday in the 1:30 p.m. home finale against Appalachian State, Gant will be just the seventh player in school history to do so, joining the likes of Bo Lamar, Andrew Toney, Kevin Brooks, Shawn Long, Frank Bartley and Sydney Grider.

Marlin: Cajuns basketball one 3-pointer away from aiming for SBC title Prior to hosting preseason Sun Belt favorite Georgia State on national TV on Feb. 8, things appeared to be heading south for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

“(It would mean) Everything,” Gant said of closing in on the achievement. “I didn’t start my career like I wanted to, so that would mean everything to me.”

It was a strange game of sorts in that both teams only made four 3-pointers.

In the first meeting, Coastal made 13 of 23 attempts behind the line and shot an incredible 57.9 percent from the field for the game.

In its last game against Georgia State, Coastal shot 39 3-pointers. In Thursday’s loss, the Cajuns limited it to 18 tries.

“We worked on it the last few days and we emphasized it again before the game,” Marlin said. “We told the guys we wanted to run them off the line and limit their attempts. At halftime, I really felt good about where we were.”

This time, it was the Cajuns shooting 54 percent from the field for the game.

“Our transition defense was poor in that game,” Marlin said of the first meeting. “We didn’t match up with their shooters and that’s an area we’ve gotten better. That and rebounding have really helped us.”

Both Marcus Stroman and Cedric Russell, who combined for 27 points in the win, referred back to a players-only meeting on the poor defense that led to UL’s three-game losing streak a month ago.

“We had a conversation, players only,” said Stroman, who had 13 points, eight assists and five steals. “Ever since then, everybody’s taking it personally. You can see it in these games now. We’re taking on all challengers.”

Another sign of the improved defense was limiting second-team preseason All-Sun Belt performer Zac Cuthbertson to no field goals and just six total points in 24 minutes before fouling out.

Transfer Julie Rawls meant to be a Cajun When Julie Rawls decided to make the move to Lafayette after two seasons in Natchitoches for the Northwestern State Demons, she had no way of …

So make that five solid games in a row for the Cajuns.

“We just need to continue to win and play well,” Marlin said. “That’s the main thing and I think that will give us a chance to win the tournament. I really think the tournament is going to be wide open.”